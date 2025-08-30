Violating US laws can have serious consequences on student visa, warns US Embassy; says offenders may be deported

The US Embassy in India has sent out a clear warning to all student visa holders not to break any laws of the United States or it may have dire consequences on their visa. The latest warning by the US Embassy in India comes after the Trump administration initiated plans to shorten the duration of visas for students, apart from cultural exchange visitors, and members of the media.

Clarifying that a US Visa is only a privilege and not a right, the embassy took to X (formerly Twitter), and said that breaking a US law may lead to arrest which may result in revocation of the visa, deportation, and even ineligibility for future visa approvals.

Also read: Colleges face financial struggles as Trump policies send international enrollment plummeting

The embassy wrote, “Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas. Follow the rules and don't jeopardize your travel. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right.”

The latest warning by the embassy comes only a few days after the Trump administration initiated plans to shorten the duration of visas for students apart from cultural exchange visitors, and members of the media, thereby adding fresh challenges for international students, exchange workers, and foreign journalists, requiring them to apply for extensions to remain in the US rather than retaining a more flexible legal status.

According to the proposed regulations, student and exchange visas would be limited to a maximum of four years.

Visas revoked and cancelled recently

In fact, it was only recently that the Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas for overstays and breaking the law, including a small minority for "support for terrorism," a Reuters report said quoting a State Department official.

Besides, the report said that close to 4,000 visas were cancelled after visitors broke the law, with the vast majority being assault, followed by driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and burglary.