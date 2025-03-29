Menu Explore
US FAA to investigate close call between Delta flight and Air Force jet

Reuters |
Mar 29, 2025 09:25 AM IST

The Delta jet received a cockpit collision warning alert that another aircraft was nearby, and controllers issued corrective instructions to both aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate a close call that occurred on Friday between a Delta Air Lines flight and a U.S. Air Force jet near Reagan Washington National Airport.

The Delta Flight 2389, an Airbus A319, was headed for Minneapolis(REUTERS)
Delta Flight 2389, an Airbus A319 headed for Minneapolis, was cleared for takeoff around 3:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT), while four U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons were inbound to nearby Arlington National Cemetery for a flyover, the FAA said.

The Delta jet received a cockpit collision warning alert that another aircraft was nearby, and controllers issued corrective instructions to both aircraft, it said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
