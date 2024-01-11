US GOP debate: Key highlights from Haley-DeSantis faceoff

Republican presidential candidates are facing off in the final GOP debate in Des Moines, Iowa, in a battle to emerge as the top alternative to former President Donald Trump. Trump, however, is not attending the event and will be making a solo appearance on Fox News. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appearing at the CNN Republican presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)

Notably, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are the only two Republican presidential candidates facing off in the final debate. This will be the last opportunity for the two to highlight their opinions in front of a national audience before the Iowa caucuses kick off the 2024 nominating process on Monday, January 15.

Viewers can also watch the broadcast of the debate on CNN International and CNN en Español, or stream it on Max (formerly HBO Max). CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the broadcast.