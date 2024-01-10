When is the last GOP debate? How to watch and all you need to know

The fifth Republican Party debate is set to take place just days ahead of the Iowa caucuses. With only two presidential hopefuls as participants, the last GOP debate will be held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. As we are only hours away from the intense discussion, here's what you need to know: Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis set to face off in the fifth GOP debate

When is the fifth GOP debate?

As the Republican party continues the search for its next presidential nominee, two candidates have qualified for the last debate. The fifth GOP debate will take place on Wednesday, January 10.

How to watch the GOP debate?

The debate will start at 9 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and CNN Max. Interested viewers can also catch it on CNN.com, CNN-connected TV and mobile devices. However, it is important to note that a subscription is required.

Who are the participating candidates?

Although three candidates- Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley qualified for the fifth GOP debate, only two are set to participate. The former president opted out, leaving DeSantis and Haley for a face-off against one another.

Why did Trump opt out?

The ex-POTUS opted out of the fifth GOP debate, continuing his streak for the 2024 season. Similar to his previous stints, Trump will participate in the town hall interview hosted by Fox News in Des Moines on Wednesday. The hour-long interview will begin at the same time as the GOP debate. Critics have often dubbed it as a “counter-programming” by Trump to steal the show from his opponents.

What to expect from the last GOP debate?

Reports suggest that the Iowa round of debate will primarily see discussions about matters relating to voters' interests like immigration, foreign policy, and the economy. Despite the fifth debate being a DeSantis vs. Haley, the two candidates have one thing in common: their criticism of Trump. While Haley suggested that “chaos follows” the former president, DeSantis called him out for failing to fulfil his 2016 promises.