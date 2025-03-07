US has issued a level 2 travel alert for Turks and Caicos. Here's why

The US Department of State issued a Level 2 travel alert for the Turks and Caicos Islands, advising Americans to exercise increased caution when traveling to the islands. The warning is primarily due to the high crime rate, particularly in Providenciales, an island in the northwest of the Caicos Islands. Due to an upsurge in crime, the US Department of State has released a set of guidelines for visitors travelling to the Caicos and Turks islands. (Unsplash )

Travelers have been cautioned to take necessary precautions before visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands. Additionally, the local police force may face limitations in their investigative resources, which could impact their ability to respond to crimes effectively, reports Fox News.

A Level 2 alert signifies increased danger to safety and security.

Police in the Turks and Caicos Islands vigorously enforce the rules prohibiting the possession of guns and ammunition, even single bullets brought by mistake in carry-on bags or luggage. Visitors who violate these rules risk arrest, jail time, or heavy fines.

“Some US citizens have been detained and unable to depart for several weeks or more after being found with bullets in their luggage. Offenders can face 12 years or more in prison. Though the law allows for some exceptions and discretion, the Department of State cannot guarantee your release," the advisory reads.

The US Department of State advises visitors to the Turks and Caicos Islands to adhere to certain rules, which are:

Travelers should purchase travel insurance before their trip and inspect their luggage for guns and bullets before departing the United States.

Avoid wandering alone at night.

Do not answer the door at your hotel or house unless you know who it is.

Do not physically resist a robbery attempt.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and help emergency responders find you.

Create a contingency plan for emergencies. Review the Traveler's Checklist.

Visit the CDC's website for the most up-to-date travel health information.

Strongly advise travelers to get travel insurance before their departure.

Ask your travel insurance provider about evacuation assistance, medical insurance, and trip cancellation coverage.

Five Americans could have received sentences of up to 12 years in prison after being caught in the Turks and Caicos Islands last year on suspicion of unlawfully carrying weapons while visiting the popular island. At the time, the governors of Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Virginia pleaded for mercy in response to three of the arrests.

Bryan Hagerich, a Pennsylvania man, received a 52-week suspended sentence and was allowed to return to the United States. In addition, he paid a large fine.

Michael Lee Evans, a terminally ill man from Texas, admitted to carrying ammunition in his luggage and was sentenced to 33 weeks of suspended imprisonment last year. Sharitta Grier, a Florida woman who was the third American detained, was fined $1,500 and handed a 23-week suspended sentence in the same year.

Multiple Americans were detained in the country in 2024 after reportedly accidentally carrying ammunition or bullets in their luggage while returning to the United States.