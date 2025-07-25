US issues travel advisory for citizens amid Thailand-Cambodia border dispute

The US State Department has issued an advisory for its citizen, asking them to avoid travelling to areas within 50 kilometres of the Thailand-Cambodia border. A Thai military mobile unit fires towards Cambodia's side as Thailand and Cambodia continued to exchange heavy artillery for a second day on Friday. (Reuters)

The advisory comes as the Thai-Cambodian border tensions quickly escalated on Wednesday.

Noting that the Royal Thai Government has ordered a full shutdown of the border crossings in both Chanthaburi and Trat provinces, including both land and maritime routes, the State Department advised its citizens over the travel to these areas.

"The Ministry of Public Health announced full or partial closure of 11 hospitals within the border region and the Ministry of Education announced the temporary closure of 751 schools across the provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Buri Ram, Surin, Sa Kaeo and Chanthaburi," it added.

The advisory said that American citizens living or travelling in the affected region should adhere to the directions from the Thai security services and consult local government authorities for the latest information.

Both Thai and Cambodian military forces continued to exchange heavy fire on Friday, with at least 16 people losing their lives in the border battle so far.

The Thai Army said that Cambodian “forces conducted sustained bombardment” using heavy weaponry, field artillery and rockets through Friday morning. It said that it responded accordingly and advised civilians to avoid the conflict zones.

US State Department deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott told reporters in Washington earlier, “The United States urges an immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians, and a peaceful resolution of the conflict."

India issues travel advisory

The Indian embassy in Thailand also issued a travel advisory on Friday, urging Indian nationals to avoid certain areas near the Thailand-Cambodia border.

The embassy took to X to post the advisory and said, “In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travelers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom.”

Attaching a post from the Tourism Authority of Thailand Newsroom, the embassy said that the seven provinces mentioned in the link are not recommended for travel. These Thai provinces include Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat.

It also mentioned areas in these provinces that are to be avoided. The restricted areas include Phanom Swai Forest Park, Chong Sai Taku, Ta Phraya NP and Chong Sa-ngam.

China says ready to help ease tensions

China's foreign minister Wang Yi on Friday said that Beijing stands ready to play a constructive, fair and impartial role in helping de-escalate the tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

In a meeting with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said the clashes that resulted in casualties are "deeply distressing and concerning".

"The root cause of this issue lies in the lingering consequence left by Western colonialists in the past, and it now needs to be faced calmly and handled properly," he was quoted as saying.

(with inputs from agencies)