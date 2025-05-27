US issues travel advisory for Italy due to risk of ‘terrorism’. Here's what to know

The United States has issued a new travel advisory for Italy, urging visitors to “exercise increased caution.” Last week, the US State Department bumped up the previous Level 1 warning for the famed European destination to a Level 2 due to the risk of “terrorism.” The US has issued a travel advisory for Italy over the risk of 'terrorism'

The advisory notes that there is a “risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Italy.” It adds that “terrorists may attack with little or no warning” and their common targets include, “tourist spots, transportation centers, shopping malls and markets, local government buildings, hotels, clubs and restaurants, religious sites, parks, sporting and cultural events, schools, airports, and public areas.”

Americans travelling to Italy are advised to “stay alert,” especially if they are visiting tourist spots or popular public areas. The advisory also urges travellers to “check local media for breaking news” and “be prepared to adjust your plans.” For safety measures, US citizens can enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to “receive messages and alerts from the U.S. Embassy.” The program would make it easier to locate a traveller in case of an emergency.

The US State Department previously had a Level 1 warning for Italy. There are a total of four warning levels for international destinations: Level 1, where visitors are urged to “exercise normal precautions,” Level 2, where travellers are urged to “exercise increased caution,” Level 3 where they are urged to “reconsider travel,” and Level 4, which states “do not travel.” The advisory also tells travellers to “prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations.”