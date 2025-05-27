Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US issues travel advisory for Italy due to risk of ‘terrorism’. Here's what to know

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 27, 2025 11:07 PM IST

The US has raised its travel advisory for Italy from Level 1 to Level 2, urging visitors to exercise increased caution due to terrorism risks. 

The United States has issued a new travel advisory for Italy, urging visitors to “exercise increased caution.” Last week, the US State Department bumped up the previous Level 1 warning for the famed European destination to a Level 2 due to the risk of “terrorism.” 

The US has issued a travel advisory for Italy over the risk of 'terrorism'
The US has issued a travel advisory for Italy over the risk of 'terrorism'

United States issues new travel advisory for Italy due to the risk of ‘terrorism’

The advisory notes that there is a “risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Italy.” It adds that “terrorists may attack with little or no warning” and their common targets include, “tourist spots, transportation centers, shopping malls and markets, local government buildings, hotels, clubs and restaurants, religious sites, parks, sporting and cultural events, schools, airports, and public areas.”

Also Read: 60 Minutes anchor sparks outrage after ‘unhinged’ rant against Donald Trump

Americans travelling to Italy are advised to “stay alert,” especially if they are visiting tourist spots or popular public areas. The advisory also urges travellers to “check local media for breaking news” and “be prepared to adjust your plans.” For safety measures, US citizens can enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to “receive messages and alerts from the U.S. Embassy.” The program would make it easier to locate a traveller in case of an emergency. 

Also Read: National Hamburger Day 2025 deals: How and where to get free food, discounts

The US State Department previously had a Level 1 warning for Italy. There are a total of four warning levels for international destinations: Level 1, where visitors are urged to “exercise normal precautions,” Level 2, where travellers are urged to “exercise increased caution,” Level 3 where they are urged to “reconsider travel,” and Level 4, which states “do not travel.” The advisory also tells travellers to “prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / US issues travel advisory for Italy due to risk of ‘terrorism’. Here's what to know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On