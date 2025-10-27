US journalist issues grave warning after concerning encounter with Lyft driver, ‘Always check the license plates’

US journalist Breanna Morello has issued a grave warning about Uber and Lyft rides after a concerning experience. Morello urged Americans, especially those in Dallas, to make sure they check the license plates of their rides before boarding them. US journalist issues grave warning after concerning encounter with Lyft driver(Unsplash - representational image)

“ALWAYS check the license plates of your Uber or Lyft rides,” Morello wrote. “My ride for @lyft pulled up, but the license plate didn’t match. I walked inside and confronted the driver over the phone. He immediately hung up and drove off.”

She added, “These drivers could be looking to take advantage of drunk women or this could be human trafficking. Dallas has a massive issue. Lyft has the worst customer service and no emergency phone numbers for me to call to immediately get his account shut down.”

Morello added in the comment section, “Lyft wouldn’t turn off his account temporarily while they resolve the issue. There’s no reason for someone to be driving around in the wrong car and wrong plate and then when I confront him about it, he quickly drives away.”

Netizens react

In the comment section of Morello’s post, others shared their experiences with rideshare. “I use the PIN feature to validate, but some vehicles have incorrect descriptions. I'm certain I've ridden with drivers not displayed in the app,” one user wrote. “Yeah I’ve had a few creepy dudes with Lyft who could easily be part of a horror film. Always double check and the company unfortunately doesn’t do anything they’re bad even with basic stuff. You also have the option to choose a female driver at night. I’m also in DFW,” said another. One wrote, “Had no idea this was a thing with the plates. News I’ll definitely pass onto my daughter.”

“I know it’s not easy for everyone and I’m fortunate not to need uber Lyft but I avoid these services whenever I can. While most drivers are great, they obviously have a systemic issue that they can’t fix or are unwilling to fix,” one user wrote, while another said, “That surely sounds like a worrying situation, and it just goes to show we gotta keep our wits about us when we're out and about. a little extra vigilance in those moments is just common sense these days.” One wrote, “Had it almost happen to me in Seattle. Always double check the tags.”

Meanwhile, Alex Jones’ Infowars recently announced that Morello will be “covering news at the Pentagon as a part of the Pentagon Press Corps!” It added, “The new Pentagon Press Corps consists of over 60 journalists that will combat the fake news stranglehold of legacy media. This is great news for truth and transparency!”