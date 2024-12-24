US model's ‘sex slave’ claims challenged by NYC plastic surgeon ex: ‘Manipulative woman…false accusations’

Model Maya Willow Sias filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Ammar Mahmoud, a Manhattan plastic surgeon, for allegedly turning her into a “sex slave.” The 25-year-old woman also accused him of subjecting her to abuse, the scars of which (like the black eye) he tried to cover up by injecting her with filler without anaesthetic. Sias, who has been featured in the men’s magazine Maxim, lifted the lid on the painfully tormenting procedure her ex put her through. “He stabbed me in the face with a needle, I could feel the needle scratching against the bone,” she told The New York Post. Model Maya Willow Sias' "sex slave" and abuse allegations have been countered by her plastic surgeon ex, Ammar Mahmoud, in a new court filing presented as an answer to her original $100 m lawsuit. (Photo credit: Instagram (willowwbarbie) - Alinea Medical Spa.)

Manhattan plastic surgeon and Miami-based model embroiled in legal battle

However, the 40-year-old Fifth Avenue surgeon, a native of Syria, is now viciously hitting back hard at the explosive lawsuit and allegations levelled against him. In an 18-page legal response countering the $10 million filing, his legal team argued that Sias is a “manipulative woman with a track record of alcohol-fuelled violence and of threatening romantic partners with reporting false accusations of abuse.”

Also read | Where do Prince Harry-Meghan Markle stand on divorce as ‘they’re rarely together anymore'

Mahmoud’s attorney, Marc Kasowitz, contended that the model was exploiting the situation to extort his client’s money. The Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP official told the outlet, “She doesn’t tell the truth because she is trying to shake down Dr. Mahmoud for money, as we detailed in our answer.”

The currently Miami-based model (as per her IG profile) similarly challenged Mahmoud’s character in the Manhattan Supreme Court suit, saying that he is a violent drug-and-alcohol-abusing sex addict who was merely advantageously posing as a concerned plastic surgeon. She even went as far as claiming that a savage episode of her ex-boyfriend’s abuse shattered her eye socket. Plus, he is also believed to have viciously attacked other women – a sentiment reflected in a separate ongoing lawsuit the surgeon’s ex-wife filed in 2014.

Dr Ammar Mahmoud's lawyers build a case against Maya Willow Sias' claims

Mahmoud’s lawyers have now picked up on Sias’ social media posts shared around the time of the alleged assault, disproving her claims. Text chains from June 7, 2023, suggest that the doctor and the model were at a nightclub until almost 4 am. On top of that, an Instagram post shared by one of her friends seems to prove that there were no injuries on her face. According to these posts, Sias is believed to have been enjoying a “girls night” at Lamia’s Fish Market with three pals.

The visuals dispel the argument that she was at dinner with Mahmoud. “More significantly, on June 8, Ms. Sias posted a picture of herself on Instagram which makes it apparent that the alleged June 7 assault could not have happened as alleged in the Complaint,” Mahmoud’s filing asserts. It remains unclear if these photos were taken after the alleged attack. While Mahmoud's side pushes that Sias was at “three separate events that evening and did not ask for his permission,” according to texts from June 8, 2023, she maintains that she was kept a prisoner in the doctor’s apartment for a month.

His lawyers pressed that other explicit texts between Sias and Mahmoud depict that they had a consensual relationship which they agreed upon mutually instead of the latter subjecting her to sexual assaults. Mahmoud’s team urged that Sias ultimately cut ties with him and left New York only because “he no longer was willing to pay for all of the luxuries she wanted.” Their filing contends that the model instantly got “engaged to a different, older, wealthy man – approximately 40 years her senior and now her husband: once she left the city. Their relationship is allegedly also built around false accusations of abuse.

Also read | Invasive question about Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds' sex life on Justin Baldoni's mind: Bombshell sexual harassment suit

Allegations against the plastic surgeon in Maya Willow Sias' $100m lawsuit

Sias’ 16-page civil complaint goes into great detail, even providing visual aid, to back her claims about the abuse she had to endure at the hands of Mahmoud during their 9-month relationship. One of these photographs spotlights Sias’ bruised and swollen face. She supposedly captured that image after the alleged June 7, 2023, attack in which Mahmoud first savagely punched her and then tried to suffocate her with a pillow when she woke up in the middle of the night and caught him partying with three prostitutes. They met each other in April 2023 at a yacht party during a Miami visit. The model told The Post that he approached her in an attempt to initiate a threesome with him and his then-girlfriend. Although Sias declined the offer, she found herself drawn to the doctor.

Shortly after that, she moved to New York City for a modelling gig. Here she and Mahmoud went on a date that swept her off her feet. They eventually got into a relationship, following which the doctor smothered her with luxe gifts and trips. Her lawsuit states that he also offered to shift her stuff from her North Carolina home to his Fifth Avenue abode. However, she soon encountered his other side. “Almost nightly, Dr. Mahmoud would abuse drugs and alcohol, and force himself upon Willow at all hours of the night, irrespective of whether Willow consented to the sexual acts, or was even conscious,” she alleged in the filing.

With both sides contesting against the other, it’s hard to say as of yet who’s telling the truth. Nonetheless, Mahmoud’s ex-wife’s allegations against him are founded on similar arguments about him abusing and injecting her with hormones.