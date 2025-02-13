US Navy jet crashes off coast of San Diego, 2 pilots rescued

A US Navy jet crashed off the coast of San Diego on Wednesday morning. Both pilots on the aircraft were rescued by a fishing vessel and later taken to the hospital, reported Associated Press. Representative image: A US Navy jet crashed off the coast of San Diego on Wednesday morning. (AP)

The fishing vessel Premiere rescued the crew members of the jet, which was identified as an E/A-18G Growler, and were then transferred to a nearby Customs and Border Protection boat, said US coast guard spokesperson, petty officer Christopher Sappey, as quoted by AP.

The pilots were then taken to a local hospital and were confirmed to be in stable condition. Sappey stated that the wreckage of the jet was being secured by the coast guard with two other vessels.

Further details on the crash are awaited.

Washington plane crash

The jet crash in San Diego, which has reported no fatalities, comes on the heels of a devastating plane crash in the US on January 29, when an American Airlines flight out of Wichita, Kansas, collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, killing all 67 people on board the two aircraft.

The Washington crash was the deadliest in the US since November 12, 2001, when a jet slammed into a New York City neighbourhood just after taking off, killing all 260 people on board and five on the ground.

The US has been facing a series of plane crashes in 2025. Days after the Washington tragedy, a medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on January 31, killing the six people on board and another person on the ground.

In Alaska, on February 8, all 10 passengers aboard a small airplane died after the reualr scheduled commuter aircraft crashed into the ice.