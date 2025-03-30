US: Pentagon City Mall shut down after multiple flights break out, cops detain 3 amid reports of injuries | Video

Several fights that broke out at Pentagon City Mall Saturday night, March 29, prompted police to shut down the mall and evacuate everyone, the Arlington County Police Department said, according to WJLA. An Arlington Alert reportedly said “large crowds are causing disturbances at the mall.” Pentagon City Mall shut down after multiple flights break out, cops detain 3 amid reports of injuries (Unsplash - representational image)

Arlington County Police Department wrote on X, “Police responded the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street for the report of multiple fights in the area. At the direction of ACPD, the mall is now closed. Police remain on scene. Please avoid the area.”

An update in the thread says three juveniles have been detained in connection with the incident, and one of them sustained minor injuries. “One officer and one mall security guard reported minor injuries. Police remain on scene investigating. Mall is closed. Avoid the area,” it added.

Video goes viral

A video that has surfaced on social media shows heavy movement in and around the Pentagon City Mall’s food court. Police officers were seen struggling to deal with an unruly crowd.

X user Collin Rugg shared the video with the caption, “Pentagon City Mall has been shut down after complete chaos breaks out, reports of multiple fights in a large crowd of people. Arlington police closed down the mall and ordered evacuations before starting to make mass arrests.”

Many took to the comment section of the above video, with one user saying, “When people start going to jail for violence and crime in general, things will start changing in America. You need the rule of law and deterrence.” “The PENTAGON Mall is falling into violent chaos? Why? Who?” one user wrote, while another said, “Safety comes first, hope everyone involved finds peaceful resolution soon.” One said, “I once stayed at the Ritz Carlton that is attached to the mall. I ventured into the mall to go eat at Rosa Mexicano. Never again.”