Super Bowl 2025: Donald Trump dubbed ‘People’s President’ as crowd roars for him during Jon Batiste's performance

The Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicked off with Jon Batiste performing the national anthem. However, cheers for Batiste were drowned by cheers for President Donald Trump, who is the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl. The crowd roared as the camera panned to Trump. Donald Trump dubbed ‘People’s President’ as crowd roars for him during Jon Batiste's performance (AP Photo/Doug Benc)(AP)

Trump is no stranger to the NFL. He even attended a game last October in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania while he was campaigning in the presidential election. Notably, he has been critical of league commissioner Roger Goodell and has expressed his contempt over a rule change for kick-offs. He previously also slammed Goodell over how he handled NFL players who chose to kneel during the national anthem – something that was widely done after George Floyd’s murder in 2020. This year, before the game began, the president was seen talking to Goodell.

Take a look at the video of Trump being cheered:

‘America loves Trump’

Trump was praised in the comment section of the video, and so was the rendition of the national anthem. “More people love President Trump than the Democrats would like to admit,” one user wrote. Another said, “Not a real fan of the stylistic take on the Star Spangled Banner, but he did it justice. And the cheers for Trump? Perfect. Most Americans know he is trying his best for us, not for the elite.” “The People’s President!” one user wrote, while another said, “Fantastic moment. Great jazz riff on the anthem, too.”

“America loves Trump. Its undeniable,” one user said, while another wrote, “Great performances to kick things off!” “Love seeing the enthusiasm for President Trump at the Super Bowl. The energy is electric!” said a user. Another wrote, “He’s an excellent musician. I’m not sure I enjoy this version at this event but it’s still really good stylistically and musically because he’s good. As for trump, people love him. Why is it so hard to understand for the Dems that he is actually the man for the people.”