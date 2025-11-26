US raises national park fees for foreign visitors under 'America-First' move: $100 surcharge, annual passes and more
The US Interior Department announced new regulations increasing national park entrance fees for foreign visitors.
The US Interior Department has revealed a new set of “America-first” regulations regarding entrance fees for national parks. According to the Office of Communications, these modifications entail significantly increased fees for visitors from abroad, along with special annual passes featuring Donald Trump.
Beginning in 2026, there will be designated days when American citizens can access parks free of charge — exclusively for Americans. One of these complimentary days will coincide with Trump’s birthday.
The fees for foreign visitors are going to rise significantly starting next year. Non-residents will be able to attend 11 of the most popular national parks for $100 per person in addition to the regular park entrance cost, or they may buy an annual pass for $250.
Doug Burgum speaks about ‘America-First’ move
In a post on X, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum shared a video detailing the recent changes. He stated that this year they are simplifying and reducing costs for all Americans to enjoy the beauty and freedom of public lands.
Burgum further mentioned that starting in 2026, residents of the United States will have the opportunity to purchase an annual interagency pass for $80. This price matches that of the existing “America the Beautiful” pass, yet the department is introducing it as part of the new initiative. He explained that the increased fees for international visitors are designed to ensure they contribute their fair share towards the protection and upkeep of national parks.
“We’re making it easier & more affordable for Americans to experience the beauty & freedom of our public lands! In 2026, we’re launching: - America-first pricing 💵 Digital passes 📱 Patriotic pass designs 🇺🇸 Expanded motorcycle access 🏍️ 5 additional fee-free days 🗓️,” he wrote on X.
List of US parks introducing $100 surcharge
Acadia National Park
Bryce Canyon National Park
Everglades National Park
Glacier National Park
Grand Canyon National Park
Grand Teton National Park
Rocky Mountain National Park
Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks
Yellowstone National Park
Yosemite National Park
Zion National Park
Burgum mentioned in his video that raising foreign visitor fees was essential for conservation.