US raises national park fees for foreign visitors under 'America-First' move: $100 surcharge, annual passes and more

The US Interior Department has revealed a new set of “America-first” regulations regarding entrance fees for national parks. According to the Office of Communications, these modifications entail significantly increased fees for visitors from abroad, along with special annual passes featuring Donald Trump. US Interior Department unveils new regulations with increased fees for foreign visitors, while Americans enjoy free park access on designated days starting 2026.(REUTERS)

Beginning in 2026, there will be designated days when American citizens can access parks free of charge — exclusively for Americans. One of these complimentary days will coincide with Trump’s birthday.

The fees for foreign visitors are going to rise significantly starting next year. Non-residents will be able to attend 11 of the most popular national parks for $100 per person in addition to the regular park entrance cost, or they may buy an annual pass for $250.

Doug Burgum speaks about ‘America-First’ move

In a post on X, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum shared a video detailing the recent changes. He stated that this year they are simplifying and reducing costs for all Americans to enjoy the beauty and freedom of public lands.

Burgum further mentioned that starting in 2026, residents of the United States will have the opportunity to purchase an annual interagency pass for $80. This price matches that of the existing “America the Beautiful” pass, yet the department is introducing it as part of the new initiative. He explained that the increased fees for international visitors are designed to ensure they contribute their fair share towards the protection and upkeep of national parks.

“We’re making it easier & more affordable for Americans to experience the beauty & freedom of our public lands! In 2026, we’re launching: - America-first pricing 💵 Digital passes 📱 Patriotic pass designs 🇺🇸 Expanded motorcycle access 🏍️ 5 additional fee-free days 🗓️,” he wrote on X.

List of US parks introducing $100 surcharge

Acadia National Park

Bryce Canyon National Park

Everglades National Park

Glacier National Park

Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Teton National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

Yellowstone National Park

Yosemite National Park

Zion National Park

Burgum mentioned in his video that raising foreign visitor fees was essential for conservation.