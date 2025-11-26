FSU fire tragedy: Preet Harsoda suffers ‘life-threatening’ burns, friends seek help as several Indian students affected

Florida State University (FSU) is currently grappling with the aftermath of a catastrophic fire that engulfed an apartment building at The Social Seminole on Ocala Road on November 19. Several university students reside in the apartment and were forced to flee for their lives when the blaze erupted. Florida State University students affected by fire seek support through fundraising efforts.

FSU fire tragedy: Around 30 students affected

According to the Indian Student's Association of Tallahassee, around 30 Indian students were “severely affected and are in urgent need of essentials including food, clothing, winter wear and other basic necessities.”

The fire resulted in the displacement of 72 adults, among whom were 53 students from FSU. According to FSU officials, 90 percent of the displaced Seminoles were foreign students.

Also Read: F-1 visa update: DIGNITY Act of 2025 aims to repeal ‘Intent to Leave’ rule affecting foreign students in US

GoFundMe launched as Preet Harsoda suffers ‘life-threatening’ burns

Following the tragic incident, the student association initiated a GoFundMe campaign for the affected students, which has successfully raised $50,000 to date.

One of the critically injured students has been identified as 27-year-old Preet Harsoda, who recently arrived in Florida from India.

The donation page states that Preet and one other victim sustained serious burns and required transport to Gainesville, while three others sustained minor injuries.

“Preet suffered life-threatening burns over approximately 65–70% of his body. He was initially taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and then urgently airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL, where he is currently in the intensive care unit,” Ilesh Patel, a friend of Preet, wrote for a fundraiser.

Also Read: US visa challenges: Indian techie denied B-1 visa despite strong credentials, full company sponsorship

All on Preet Harsoda's condition

Due to the seriousness of his condition, medical professionals have been required to perform several incisions on his skin to alleviate pressure and ensure proper blood circulation, as per the GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser aims to accumulate funds for Harsoda's medical expenses that may not be entirely covered by insurance. It will also address long-term hospital and rehabilitation care, necessary medications, follow-up treatments, and any unexpected costs associated with his recovery.

Moreover, the funds will assist with travel, housing, and daily living expenses for his family, who will be traveling from India during this critical time.

“Your support — no matter the amount — will make a real difference by easing the financial burden on his family so they can focus on what matters most: helping Preet survive and heal,” the GoFundMe page states. So far, Preet has received over $41K in donations. Click here to visit his GoFundMe page.

Mohammad Aamir Hussain suffered third-degree burns

A third GoFundMe campaign is aimed at raising $20,000 for 23-year-old Mohammad Aamir Hussain, a dedicated second-year Master's student in Electrical and Computer Engineering at Florida State University, according to the fundraiser. The campaign outlines how the Indian student sustained severe third-degree burns covering 48% of his body while attempting to flee from the fire.