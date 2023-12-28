US releases fresh $250 million aid to fund Ukraine's war against Russia

The United States government has announced that it will be releasing $250 million in weapons and equipment for Ukraine. This will be its final package for the year. This follows officials pressing Congress to renew aid in the new year. FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Washington.(AP)

“Our assistance has been critical to supporting our Ukrainian partners as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia’s aggression,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “It is imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future.”

The war aid package includes ammunition for artillery and air defense systems as well as anti-armor munitions and more than 15 million rounds of small arms ammunition. Javelin anti-tank systems and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles would be among the weapons offered, The Defense Department said in a press release.

According to the administration, the US has provided about $44.3 billion in military assistance since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Biden's bid to fund Ukraine faces opposition

President Joe Biden’s pleas to provide more funds for Ukraine before Congress left for its holiday has been vehemently opposed by Republican lawmakers. An emergency spending measure to provide $50bn for Ukraine and $14bn for Israel was defeated in the Senate earlier this month. Considering the escalating tensions around growing migrants from US-Mexico border many have outrightly opposed such expenditures. While others support assistance to Ukraine as well as to Israel and Taiwan but demand that any legislation be tied to border and immigration restrictions.

The announcement of aid comes days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited US to sway lawmakers, but failed. The country has warned that despite western aid the war effort and its public finances are at risk. Ukrainian officials are now facing the prospect of a slowdown in aid from allies in Washington and Europe.