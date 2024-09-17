Menu Explore
US Secret Service makes major admission after second assassination bid on Donald Trump: He wasn’t really supposed to…

ByShweta Kukreti
Sep 17, 2024 06:35 PM IST

The Secret Service acting boss stated that agency's officials did not search the perimeter of Trump's Florida golf estate, where Ryan Wesley Routh was lurking.

The Secret Service acting director stated that agency's officials did not search the perimeter of Donald Trump's Florida golf estate, where his suspected would-be assassin was lurking, because the Republican presidential candidate's visit was part of his “off-the-record” plan.

Acting Director of the U.S. Secret Service Ronald Rowe Jr. looks on during a press conference as the FBI investigates what they said was an apparent assassination attempt in Florida on Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. September 16, 2024. (REUTERS)
Acting Director of the U.S. Secret Service Ronald Rowe Jr. looks on during a press conference as the FBI investigates what they said was an apparent assassination attempt in Florida on Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. September 16, 2024. (REUTERS)

According to Federal prosecutors, accused Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, set up a sniper's nest on the outer perimeter of Trump International West Palm Beach and remained there for about 12 hours, NY POST reported.

Speaking to the reporters on Monday, Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. defended the agency's security measures in place, stating that officials didn't conduct a thorough inspection of the perimeter since Trump's trip wasn't on his official schedule.

“The president wasn’t even really supposed to go there. It was not on his official schedule,” he stated.

In reference to Routh's detention, he explained, “And so we put together a security plan — and that security plan worked.”

Rowe did not elaborate if the “off-the-record” stop meant that agents were unable to thoroughly search Trump's golf property in the time allotted.

Nevertheless, the acting director applauded the agents who eventually managed to see the barrel of an AK-style rifle poking through the course's foliage and opened fire on the individual in question before he could do so.

Also Read: Ryan Routh arrest: Chilling footage shows moment would-be Trump assassin was apprehended | Watch

Secret Service under intense scrutiny

A criminal complaint claims that the suspect abandoned his rifle, two backpacks, and a GoPro camera before fleeing in an SUV after an agent opened fire.

Authorities reported that Routh was detained on Interstate 95 around forty minutes after the incident.

Rowe's statement comes at a time when the Secret Service is facing intense scrutiny following the first attempt on Trump's life on July 13 at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Rowe took over the agency after Kimberly Cheatle's resignation following the first attempt on his life. Earlier, Rowe told Congress that he was “ashamed” of security failings in the initial attack.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.
