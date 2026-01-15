US tanker tracker: Military fuel jets heading to Iran from Pearl Harbor base? What we know

Amid the ongoing tension between the United States and Iran over the protests in West Asian country, Polymarket reported that several fuel tanker aircraft have departed from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Wednesday in the direction of Iran. A fuel tanker truck drives past U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor fighter jets on the tarmac at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base. (Representational) (REUTERS)

Polymarket, a platform that allows users to bet on real-world events, reported the update based on social media accounts which reported it first, citing data on flight radars.

Another report on Air and Space Forces magazine noted that flight data showed at least six US Air Force KC-135 aerial refuelers departed the base around 10 p.m. local time and headed south toward Saudi Arabia.

However, as of now, no official sources or reliable news agencies have confirmed the movement, and if it is linked it to a possible escalation in West Asia.