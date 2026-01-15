Edit Profile
    US tanker tracker: Military fuel jets heading to Iran from Pearl Harbor base? What we know

    Reports claim fuel tanker aircraft flew from Pearl Harbor toward Iran amid rising US-Iran tensions, citing social media and flight radar data.

    Updated on: Jan 15, 2026 4:46 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Amid the ongoing tension between the United States and Iran over the protests in West Asian country, Polymarket reported that several fuel tanker aircraft have departed from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Wednesday in the direction of Iran.

    A fuel tanker truck drives past U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor fighter jets on the tarmac at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base. (Representational) (REUTERS)
    A fuel tanker truck drives past U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor fighter jets on the tarmac at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base. (Representational) (REUTERS)

    Polymarket, a platform that allows users to bet on real-world events, reported the update based on social media accounts which reported it first, citing data on flight radars.

    Another report on Air and Space Forces magazine noted that flight data showed at least six US Air Force KC-135 aerial refuelers departed the base around 10 p.m. local time and headed south toward Saudi Arabia.

    However, as of now, no official sources or reliable news agencies have confirmed the movement, and if it is linked it to a possible escalation in West Asia.

    US Airbases In Middle East Evacuated

    The concerning update came as the United States asked military personnel to withdraw from most of its bases in the United States. Reuters reported, citing a Trump administration official.

    Also read: Pentagon pizza tracker's sudden movement sparks tensions; 'Something to do with Iran?'

    The decision came amid concerns of further escalation after a senior Iranian official threatened other West Asian neighbors that Iran would hit bases there if Washington launches a strike on Iran.

    “It’s a posture change and not an ordered evacuation,” one US diplomat said. No reason was given behind the posture change, the diplomat added.

