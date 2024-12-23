Top fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar dies 3 months after he was shot during a robbery in LA

Three months after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles, Calif, popular fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar died on December 21, his company said on Sunday. Miguel Angel Aguilar had over 50,000 followers on his accounts across social media platforms.(X/selfmadefamilyinc)

With a massive following of more than 50,000 across social media platforms, the 43-year-old succumbed to his injuries from the robbery incident that took place on September 13, his fitness brand Self Made Training Facility announced in a post on Instagram.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our founder and CEO, Migeul Angel Aguilar. After a courageous three-month battle following the tragic incident that took place on September 13, 2024, Miguel peacefully passed away on December 21, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones," the post read.

It said that Miguel was more than just a leader, describing him as a "visionary, inspiration, mentor, father, husband, family, and a dear friend to many".

"His unwavering dedication to Self Made Training Facility, his passion for the fitness industry and entrepreneurial spirit have left an enduring legacy," the caption added.

The post noted how Miguel changed personal training and inspired numerous people to pursue their fitness and entrepreneurial goals. "His strategic mind and innovative spirit were the driving force behind Self Made's rapid growth and success," it added.

"As we mourn the loss of our dear friend and leader, we also celebrate his extraordinary life and the positive impact he had on so many. Miguel’s spirit will live on through Self Made Training Facility. We will continue to honor his legacy by staying true to our mission and values while continuing to innovate and serve our franchises, trainers, members, clients, and the rest of our current and future Self Made Family members," the post on Self Made Family's Instagram account read.

What happened three months ago?

On September 13, 2024, Miguel and his wife, celebrity hair stylist Priscilla Valles, were stuck in an attempted robbery scenario by four armed men in the driveway of their home in Bel-Air, the NY Post reported.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the armed robbers struck Miguel multiple times, including in his face, before fleeing the scene.

Severely injured in this incident, Miguel was hospitalized in a critical condition. His company at the time had informed that she sustained a gunshot injury and was fighting for his life in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Three months later, on December 21, his battle in the hospital came to an unfortunate end.