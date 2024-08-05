USA's Freddie Crittenden opens up about 'emotional choice' to finish last in 110m hurdles race at Olympics

Freddie Crittenden of Team USA, who was ecstatic to finish last in a 110-meter hurdles heat at the Paris Olympics, has opened up about his deliberate yet smart move. The 29-year-old competitor's statement came after his supporters on social media dubbed him a master for taking advantage of long-overlooked rule. Freddie Crittenden of Team USA, who was competing in the Olympics for the first time, arrived in Paris as the second-fastest 110-meter hurdler in the world this year.(Getty Images)

Crittenden, who was competing in the Olympics for the first time, arrived in Paris as the second-fastest 110-meter hurdler in the world this year. However, he was five seconds behind the fellow American, Grant Holloway, during the Sunday race.

The top three finishers from the first round of competition progress to the hurdles, along with the next three fastest competitors. Crittenden sought to make use of the “repechage round”, which offers an additional opportunity for redemption to those who flop during the competition.

The athlete later disclosed about minor injury with a “aggravated muscle” in his leg during the race, Daily Mail reported. He stated that he knew a poor performance would eliminate his chances of making it to the semi-finals, barring a contentious rule allowing for second chances.

Crittenden opens up about his 'smart' move

In order to be fit to compete on Tuesday, he now plans to recover in 48 hours. Speaking about his move to finish last, Crittenden said: “So, it was an intentional choice. It was either get top three or everyone gets through to the repechage. Every athlete has a chance to race in repechage.”

Asserting that it was not just an “emotional choice” but also a “smart choice”, he noted that it will “give my body time to recover a little bit from being aggravated.”

“Lean on my medical doctors. Lean on God. And just wait for repechage round. Come out [here] and try to kill it at the repechage round.”

Here's how social media has reacted

Meanwhile, several of his admirers reacted on social media, with one calling Crittenden's plan to qualify as a “1000 IQ move.”

“Genius level move. Good for him,” another wrote, while a third X user said, “Freddie Crittenden had me SHOOOOK.”

However, one of his critics remarked that the Missouri native “should be disqualified for breaching the spirit of the Games & not racing.”

“Freddie Crittenden is the reason that repechage shouldn’t exist. Using his heat as a warm up. Ridiculous #OlympicGames,” another remarked.