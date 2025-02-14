US Vice President JD Vance met Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in Munich on Friday for crunch talks on ending Russia's war, as Kyiv insisted it wanted to hammer out a joint plan with Washington. Vance meets Zelensky to talk US peace push

The sit-down in Germany was seen as a key moment for Kyiv as it seeks to keep Washington on its side after US President Donald Trump stunned allies by launching peace efforts with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"I will meet with Russians with only one Russian guy, with Putin only after we will have a common plan with Trump, Europe," Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference before seeing Vance.

"Only in this case I'm ready to meet."

Vance in the run-up insisted the United States was prepared to pressure Russia to end its three-year war on Ukraine, as he said Europe should "of course" be at the table.

But the vice president also told Europe to "step up" on bolstering its own defence to allow Washington to focus on threats elsewhere in the world.

US officials have sent mixed messages over Washington's strategy after Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth appeared to rule out Ukraine joining NATO or retaking all of its territory.

That has sparked major worries in Kyiv and Europe that Ukraine could be forced into a bad deal that leaves the continent facing an emboldened Putin.

But Vance told the Wall Street Journal that Trump would put everything "on the table" in potential talks, and that Washington could even use "military leverage" against Russia to force a deal.

The vice president did not give more away in a keenly-awaited keynote speech, as he avoided addressing the war in Ukraine and focused instead on scolding Europe over immigration and free speech.

Trump rattled US allies on Wednesday by agreeing to launch peace talks in his first publicly announced call with Putin since returning to office.

After being named by Trump as a likely venue for a meeting with Putin, Saudi Arabia said it would welcome holding any talks between the two leaders.

Zelensky appeared to play down fears that Trump was leaving Kyiv out in the cold, as he joked the US president had given him his personal number when they spoke.

"If he will choose our side, and if he will not be in the middle, I think he will pressure and he will push Putin to stop the war," Zelensky said.

In a bid to keep Washington close Kyiv has held talks over granting access to its rare mineral deposits in return for future US security support.

European allies who along with Washington are Ukraine's strongest backers demanded that they too be included in negotiations that will impact their continent's security.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned that forcing Ukraine into a bad deal would harm US interests.

"I believe that by working together, we can deliver that just and lasting peace," she said.

While Europe nervously monitors the US stance on Ukraine, there is little ambiguity on Trump's determination to get Europe to spend more on its defence.

Fears Vance could announce a major US troop reduction in Europe did not materialise, but he repeated warnings that Washington needs to focus more on other parts of the globe.

Amid the diplomatic flurry in Munich, Zelensky said that back on the ground in Ukraine a Russian drone had struck a cover built to contain radiation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, adding that radiation levels were normal.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 133 drones across the country overnight including attack drones targeting northern regions of the country where the Chernobyl plant lies.

Zelensky said the attack was evidence that "Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations he is preparing to continue deceiving the world".

bur-del/fz/cw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.