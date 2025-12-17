Venezuela blockade by US sparks fears of war; Trump hails ‘largest Armada ever’

President Donald Trump on December 16 announced that Venezuela was ‘completely surrounded’ sparking fears among many that the US blockade would be seen as an act of war, even as tensions have risen between the two countries. Trump's announcement came via a Truth Social post where he hailed the ‘largest Armada ever assembled in the history of South America’. President Donald Trump announced a 'blockade' of all sanctioned oil tankers going into and out of Venezuela.(REUTERS)

The president wrote on his social media platform, “Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America. It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before — Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us.”

Trump continued, “The illegitimate Maduro Regime is using Oil from these stolen Oil Fields to finance themselves, Drug Terrorism, Human Trafficking, Murder, and Kidnapping. For the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking, the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION.”

“Therefore, today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela,” he added.

Trump further said, “The Illegal Aliens and Criminals that the Maduro Regime has sent into the United States during the weak and inept Biden Administration, are being returned to Venezuela at a rapid pace. America will not allow Criminals, Terrorists, or other Countries, to rob, threaten, or harm our Nation and, likewise, will not allow a Hostile Regime to take our Oil, Land, or any other Assets, all of which must be returned to the United States, IMMEDIATELY.”

A blockade is the act of preventing people, goods, or communication from entering or leaving an area, like a port, city or a country. Often military force or physical barriers are used to cut it off from the outside world and blockades are common in wars and protests.

Trump's move, which comes after the seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker and strikes on boats which were apparently carrying drugs or narco-terrorists, has sparked fears of a war between Venezuela and the US.

Trump's Venezuela blockade news sparks war fears

Trump's announcement of the blockade has sparked fears of a war in Venezuela. “Donald Trump declares he's surrounded Venezuela and is imposing a total naval blockade without a congressional authorization, in international law speak, this is an official declaration of war from the United States to Venezuela,” one person on X wrote.

Another added, “Trump just ordered ‘A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela.’ This is an ACT of WAR according to international Law: Declaring a blockade without Congress would be an illegal initiation of hostilities. A president cannot legally start a blockade of another country on their own without: - A formal Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), or - A declaration of war Neither exists for Venezuela. Venezuela’s oil is Venezuela’s sovereign resource, not U.S. property.”

Yet another said, “We are literally about to go to war with Venezuela.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s former chief Latin America adviser, Juan González, told The Guardian ‘Imposing an oil blockade would shut down the entire economy.’ He added, ‘It’s less aggressive [than a land strike] but it’s still considered an act of war.’