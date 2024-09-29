A Vermont girl, 14, died by suicide after allegedly being relentlessly bullied at school over her mother’s heath issues. Isabelle Vezina-Dykeman’s mom underwent a brain surgery that reportedly left her with a shuttered eye. Vermont girl, 14, kills herself after relentless bullying at school over mom's heath issues (Pixabay - representational image)

Isabelle was a freshman at the Mill School in Winooski, which is an alternative high school for students with complex needs. “She was excited about the school year, excited about being a freshman,” her mother, Heather Miller, told WCAX. Heather described her daughter as a “spunky” teen who “loved to dance” and ice skate.

‘Devastated by the loss’

Heather said Isabelle faced constant bullying at school, with text messages teasing her about how her mother looks.When she returned from school on September 15, visibly upset, Heather decided to give her some space. “I thought I was doing the right thing, but in 35 minutes, our whole lives changed,” Heather said.

That night, Isabelle killed herself. The Mill School said that it is now investigating Heather’s claims of bullying.

“We, at the Mill School, have been devastated by the loss of one of our students,” the school said in a statement. “We are working with the appropriate agencies and continue to provide counseling support.”

Heather revealed that her daughter’s organs, which were donated, helped save the lives of seven people. Another child received her eyes.

This incident comes months after a 10-year-old Indiana boy killed himself after being bullied at school for several days. Sammy Teusch’s family alleged thatthey complained to the school at least 20 times last year. Sammy’s family insisted that the school knew their son was being bullied, with his father saying, “They knew this was going on. They knew this was going on.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).