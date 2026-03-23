Virginia Beach shooting? Heavy police presence near Outback Steakhouse on Fordham Dr sparks concern
One witness shared a screenshot from a police scanner indicating there may be at least three victims.
UPDATE: Multiple people were shot Sunday evening near the Kemps River Crossing shopping plaza in Virginia Beach, according to WAVY. Police responded shortly before 9 p.m. to reports of a car meet in the 1200 block of Fordham Drive.
Responding officers reported hearing multiple gunshots at the scene. Several victims were taken to nearby hospitals, though their conditions have not been confirmed. Unverified social media posts claimed that at least three people were shot, but authorities have not confirmed the exact number.
The cause of the shooting remains unknown, and officials have not provided further details.
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ORIGINAL STORY: Unconfirmed reports on social media claimed there was a possible shooting near the Outback Steakhouse on Fordham Drive in Virginia Beach. Witnesses described a heavy police presence in the area.
One resident shared a screenshot from a police scanner indicating there may be at least three victims, though their conditions were not immediately known. Authorities have not yet confirmed these reports.
WAVY also confirmed police presence at the KempsRiver Crossing shopping plaza.
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Witness reports
Several witnesses took to social media to describe what was unfolding in the area.
One person reported on Facebook, "It was in the parking lot, at a car meet."
Another wrote, "3 people shot in VA Beach at outback steakhouse in VA Beach."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More