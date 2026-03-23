Virginia Beach shooting? Heavy police presence near Outback Steakhouse on Fordham Dr sparks concern

UPDATE: Multiple people were shot Sunday evening near the Kemps River Crossing shopping plaza in Virginia Beach, according to WAVY. Police responded shortly before 9 p.m. to reports of a car meet in the 1200 block of Fordham Drive. Heavy police presence near Outback Steakhouse in Virginia Beach. (Unsplash)

Responding officers reported hearing multiple gunshots at the scene. Several victims were taken to nearby hospitals, though their conditions have not been confirmed. Unverified social media posts claimed that at least three people were shot, but authorities have not confirmed the exact number.

The cause of the shooting remains unknown, and officials have not provided further details.

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ORIGINAL STORY: Unconfirmed reports on social media claimed there was a possible shooting near the Outback Steakhouse on Fordham Drive in Virginia Beach. Witnesses described a heavy police presence in the area.

One resident shared a screenshot from a police scanner indicating there may be at least three victims, though their conditions were not immediately known. Authorities have not yet confirmed these reports.

WAVY also confirmed police presence at the KempsRiver Crossing shopping plaza.