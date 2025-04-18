Virginia state flag banned in Texas school district, the reason will stun you

Virginia's state flag has been banned for some students in a Texas school district, the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District (Lamar CISD), over nudity concerns, Texas Freedom to Read Project co-director Anne Russey told Axios. The Old Dominion State's flag features a depiction of Virtus with an exposed breast. Virginia state flag has been banned in a Texas school district(X)

The Lamar CISD, about 30 minutes from Houston, removed a section about Virginia from its online learning platform, Pebble Go Next, used by 3rd-5th graders, Russey added.

According to the Texas Freedom to Read Project, LCISD's school board voted 5-1 to update its EFB Local Library Materials policy. "They made changes to the selection criteria, which they claimed were necessary to comply with the board's interpretation of House Bill 900 (aka the READER Act). Among other things, the board policy added criteria that prohibit "frontal nudity" in any elementary school materials."

However, Virginia officials have not commented on the omission yet. "The purpose of this policy is to ensure that the District provides a wide range of library materials for students and faculty that support student achievement and present varying levels of difficulty, diversity of appeal, and a variety of points of view,” LCISD said of the policy on their website.

“Today, it's the Virginia state flag. Tomorrow will it be books that contain historical photos or depictions of Holocaust survivors? Breast-feeding mothers? The Paper Bag Princess? Art history books that portray the statue of David or the Birth of Venus?” the Texas Freedom to Read Project further wrote in its blog.

Reacting to Lamar CISD's reported decision, a Virginia local tweeted: “Virginia's bare-breasted state flag, and a lesson about the Commonwealth of Virginia, has been banned for some students in a Texas school district. The reason: Our state flag violates the district's frontal nudity image policy.”