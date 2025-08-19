Visa-free entry in the US in 2025? Sounds like a dream, but these countries are eligible
The Visa Waiver Program allows citizens of select countries to visit the US for up to 90 days without a visa, requiring only ESTA approval for entry.
To most international travellers, the concept of travelling to the United States visa-free may seem too perfect to be real. But to millions of travellers, it has already been done with the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).
The program enables the citizens of the participating countries to stay for up to 90 days in the US without acquiring a visa.
What Is the Visa Waiver Program?
Visa Waiver Program is an exceptional agreement between the US and the selected countries. Citizens of these nations do not have to obtain a visa to visit on short-term basis, although one thing remains to be done, which is obtaining the authorisation with the help of Electronic System of Travel Authorisation (ESTA).
ESTA is not a visa, but it is compulsory, and flights will not allow their passengers to board a US-bound flight without an ESTA.
Which countries added, which dropped
Each year, the US reviews the list of participating countries to ensure compliance with its security and travel standards. In 2025, there are a few notable changes that travelers should be aware of:
Qatar added – Citizens can now travel to the US visa-free.
Romania removed – Once under consideration, but ultimately excluded after review.
Bulgaria dropped – No longer part of the program.
VWP participated countries
With countries joining the program, there are 43 countries as of 2025 mostly in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. They include some of the major ones:
United Kingdom
Japan
Germany
South Korea
Australia
Chile
Qatar
How Visa Waiver program works
While the VWP makes travel easier, there are conditions. To qualify, you must:
Hold a valid electronic passport from a VWP country.
Apply for and receive ESTA approval before travel.
Use the trip only for tourism, business, or transit.
Eligibility and restrictions
To enter under the VWP, travelers must:
Be citizens of a participating country.
Avoid working or studying during their visit.
Not have traveled to restricted countries in the past five years.
Not holding dual nationality with restricted countries.