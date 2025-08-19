Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Visa-free entry in the US in 2025? Sounds like a dream, but these countries are eligible

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 04:52 pm IST

The Visa Waiver Program allows citizens of select countries to visit the US for up to 90 days without a visa, requiring only ESTA approval for entry.

To most international travellers, the concept of travelling to the United States visa-free may seem too perfect to be real. But to millions of travellers, it has already been done with the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

To use the Visa Waiver Program, travelers must hold a valid electronic passport, secure ESTA approval, and comply with eligibility rules.(Pexel)
To use the Visa Waiver Program, travelers must hold a valid electronic passport, secure ESTA approval, and comply with eligibility rules.(Pexel)

The program enables the citizens of the participating countries to stay for up to 90 days in the US without acquiring a visa.

ALSO READ| Trump’s H-1B crackdown leaves even Google engineer in perilous limbo: ‘I'm anxious about…’

What Is the Visa Waiver Program?

Visa Waiver Program is an exceptional agreement between the US and the selected countries. Citizens of these nations do not have to obtain a visa to visit on short-term basis, although one thing remains to be done, which is obtaining the authorisation with the help of Electronic System of Travel Authorisation (ESTA).

ESTA is not a visa, but it is compulsory, and flights will not allow their passengers to board a US-bound flight without an ESTA.

Which countries added, which dropped

Each year, the US reviews the list of participating countries to ensure compliance with its security and travel standards. In 2025, there are a few notable changes that travelers should be aware of:

Qatar added – Citizens can now travel to the US visa-free.

Romania removed – Once under consideration, but ultimately excluded after review.

Bulgaria dropped – No longer part of the program.

ALSO READ| Visa Waiver Program: 41 countries get 90-day US entry without visa – Full List

VWP participated countries

With countries joining the program, there are 43 countries as of 2025 mostly in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. They include some of the major ones:

United Kingdom

Japan

Germany

South Korea

Australia

Chile

Qatar

How Visa Waiver program works

While the VWP makes travel easier, there are conditions. To qualify, you must:

Hold a valid electronic passport from a VWP country.

Apply for and receive ESTA approval before travel.

Use the trip only for tourism, business, or transit.

ALSO READ| Indian student arrivals nearly halve in the US on Trump visa policy

Eligibility and restrictions

To enter under the VWP, travelers must:

Be citizens of a participating country.

Avoid working or studying during their visit.

Not have traveled to restricted countries in the past five years.

Not holding dual nationality with restricted countries.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Visa-free entry in the US in 2025? Sounds like a dream, but these countries are eligible
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On