US visa waiver program: Who is eligible and how to apply

As per the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), citizens of 41 countries can now enter the US without applying for a visa for up to 90 days. The VWP facilitates travelling on business and tourism by allowing eligible citizens to travel to the country without applying for a visa traditionally. Citizens of 41 nations are now able to enter the US for up to 90 days without a visa application thanks to the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

Who is eligible for the VWP?

Citizens of countries such as United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan can now enter the US without a visa for 90 days only.

If one still prefers to have a visa with their passport even after belonging to the eligible countries, they may still apply for a visitor (B-1 or B-2) visa.

How to apply for it?

To apply for the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), you must first check if you are eligible, and then obtain an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval. ESTA is an online application available on the official US Customs and Border Protection website. You'll need a valid passport from a VWP-designated country, your email address, home address, phone number, and emergency contact information.

Other requirements

Under the VWP and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act, 2015, travellers in these categories must obtain and apply for a visa before travelling to the US:

- Citizens of the VWP countries who have visited or been present in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen on or after March 1, 2011.

- Citizens of the VWP countries who have visited or been present in Cuba on or after January 12, 2021.

- Citizens of the VWP countries who are also legal citizens of Cuba, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria.

One must meet all the requirements of the VWP to travel to the US without a visa. For more information on the VWP, visit the official US Department of State website at Visa Waiver Program