Indore’s cleanliness reminds UK tourist of Singapore: ‘India is often seen as dirty, chaotic’

A vlogger’s reaction to visiting Indore, India’s cleanest city, has created chatter not just among the desi audience but also among foreign social media users. The UK man wrote that the garbage-less road and clean outdoors of the Madhya Pradesh city reminded him of Singapore. Indore’s cleanliness blew over British vlogger Daniel Pinto. (Instagram/dnzh.travels)

“Welcome to India’s cleanest city, Indore! I came here with no idea this city held that title, but it definitely felt like it. Nicknamed the ‘Singapore of India,’ Indore has been ranked the cleanest city in the country for 7 years in a row,” Daniel Pinto wrote while sharing a video. The clip captures life in Indore.

“It’s leading the charge with door-to-door garbage collection, 1,800 CCTV cameras monitoring for littering, and even a garbage café where you can exchange 1kg of plastic for a free meal. Indore isn’t just clean — it’s a city with purpose, showing the rest of the country what true sustainability looks like!!” he continued.

How did social media react?

“Indore is on my Indian bucket list!” a foreign traveller wrote. Another Instagram user added, “That’s amazing. Didn’t expect to see that,” A third posted, “Wow, it’s as clean as Singapore.” A fifth commented, “I don’t believe this.”

Indore, in its mission to remain spotless and clean, had recently faced an unexpected problem. According to reports, the city's quest for cleanliness left around 2.5 lakh stray dogs facing a food crisis.

"Generally 30 to 35 stray dogs are sterilised every day in the city. We have set a target to increase this number to 90. Human resources and other facilities are being increased,” Dr Uttam Yadav, who is heading the city’s Animal Birth Control programme, told PTI.

"A few years ago, garbage would be piled up at different places, and there were large garbage bins in the city. Stray dogs would rummage through them for food. But now, municipal vehicles collect waste from every house and establishment, and food is not easily available for strays,” he added.