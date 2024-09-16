Volodymyr Zelensky denounces Trump assassination attempt: ‘Political violence has no place anywhere in the world’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Zelensky denounced the violence after it emerged that the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, travelled to Ukraine to support the war against Russia in the past. Volodymyr Zelensky denounces Trump assassination attempt (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP, AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

‘Political violence has no place anywhere in the world’

“I am glad to hear that @realDonaldTrump is safe and unharmed. My best wishes to him and his family. It’s good that the suspect in the assassination attempt was apprehended quickly. This is our principle: the rule of law is paramount and political violence has no place anywhere in the world. We sincerely hope that everyone remains safe,” Zelensky wrote on X.

Routh, 58, had previously expressed hissupport for the fight against the Russian invasion. He participated in demonstrations in Kyiv in support of Ukrainians who were trapped in the city of Mariupol. He reportedly also tried to get troops to help in the battle.

Zelensky’s comment came as his nation’s military tried to distance themselves from the would-be assassin. “He did not serve here and has no ties to state structures, that’s for sure. He entered Ukraine as a nobody, just a supporter, there are many people like this,” a high-ranking Ukrainian official, who spoke anonymously, told Agence France Presse.

Ukraine’s International Legion, which comprises foreign volunteers, denied any ties to Routh. It said the suspect never served with them and had “no relation to the unit” since Russia’s February 2022 attack.

It was reported that Routh wasallegedly on a Trump-owned golf course with an AK-47, a GoPro camera and other items before what could have been an assassination attempt on Trump, authorities said. The Secret Service fired at him upon noticing him, but did not hit him. The suspectfled the scene in a car, and was arrested by authorities in a traffic stop on I-95.