Wahiawa Dam failure risk: Flash flood emergency issued for Haleiwa, Waialua; check evacuation map and shelter list

The city of Honolulu has issued an urgent evacuation order for residents in the Waialua and Haleiwa areas following "extremely dangerous flooding" and rapidly rising water levels at the Wahiawa Dam. Evacuation ordered as Wahiawa dam faces failure risk in Oʻahu (Representative image/ Unsplash)

What is happening? According to Hawaii News Now, at 9am, the Department of Emergency Management said the dam has not failed yet but it could fail at any time and cause dangerous flooding in nearby areas.

Just before 8am, the National Weather Service extended a flash flood emergency to the northern part of Oahu, warning that even though the rain had slowed a little, water runoff was still continuing and more rain was expected. By after 10:30am, the warning was expanded to cover the entire island.

The evacuation zone includes parts of Haleiwa between Puuiki Street and Kamehameha Highway, and areas of Waialua between Kukea Circle and Otake Camp. Officials warned that traffic will be heavy and advised people to carpool if possible.

Evacuation shelters and assembly areas The city has opened several shelters and assembly areas for residents and visitors affected by the Kona Low storm. These locations are pet-friendly and will remain open during the storm.

Available shelters include: Leilehua High School (Assembly Area) 1515 California Ave, Wahiawa

Nanakuli High and Intermediate (Evacuation Shelter) 89-890 Nanakuli Ave, Waianae

Kahuku Elementary (Evacuation Shelter) 56-170 Pualalea St, Kahuku

George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park (Evacuation Shelter) 1139 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa Waialua High and Intermediate is no longer being used as a shelter.

Authorities said shelter locations will be updated regularly and people should move to a safe place if they feel unsafe at any time.

Check the evacuation map here.

Check list of assembly areas and shelters here.

Power outages and evacuations According to Civil Beat, by late morning, nearly 9,000 people across the island were without power.

At Waialua High School, just over 100 people were sheltering as of 6:30am. The site lost power earlier but generators started working.

Later, with the risk of dam failure increasing, officials sent a bus to move 186 people and 45 dogs to higher ground. They were taken to Wahiawa District Park and Leilehua High School.

Transport disruptions and closures Severe weather has affected public transportation across Oʻahu: