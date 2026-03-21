Wahiawa Dam failure risk: Flash flood emergency issued for Haleiwa, Waialua; check evacuation map and shelter list
Evacuation orders have been issued in parts of Oʻahu as the Wahiawa Dam faces a serious risk of failure amid dangerous flooding.
The city of Honolulu has issued an urgent evacuation order for residents in the Waialua and Haleiwa areas following "extremely dangerous flooding" and rapidly rising water levels at the Wahiawa Dam.
What is happening?
According to Hawaii News Now, at 9am, the Department of Emergency Management said the dam has not failed yet but it could fail at any time and cause dangerous flooding in nearby areas.
Just before 8am, the National Weather Service extended a flash flood emergency to the northern part of Oahu, warning that even though the rain had slowed a little, water runoff was still continuing and more rain was expected. By after 10:30am, the warning was expanded to cover the entire island.
The evacuation zone includes parts of Haleiwa between Puuiki Street and Kamehameha Highway, and areas of Waialua between Kukea Circle and Otake Camp. Officials warned that traffic will be heavy and advised people to carpool if possible.
Evacuation shelters and assembly areas
The city has opened several shelters and assembly areas for residents and visitors affected by the Kona Low storm. These locations are pet-friendly and will remain open during the storm.
Available shelters include:
- Leilehua High School (Assembly Area) 1515 California Ave, Wahiawa
- Nanakuli High and Intermediate (Evacuation Shelter) 89-890 Nanakuli Ave, Waianae
- Kahuku Elementary (Evacuation Shelter) 56-170 Pualalea St, Kahuku
- George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park (Evacuation Shelter) 1139 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa
Waialua High and Intermediate is no longer being used as a shelter.
Authorities said shelter locations will be updated regularly and people should move to a safe place if they feel unsafe at any time.
Check the evacuation map here.
Check list of assembly areas and shelters here.
Power outages and evacuations
According to Civil Beat, by late morning, nearly 9,000 people across the island were without power.
At Waialua High School, just over 100 people were sheltering as of 6:30am. The site lost power earlier but generators started working.
Later, with the risk of dam failure increasing, officials sent a bus to move 186 people and 45 dogs to higher ground. They were taken to Wahiawa District Park and Leilehua High School.
Transport disruptions and closures
Severe weather has affected public transportation across Oʻahu:
- Several bus routes have been suspended, including Route 521 and parts of Routes 52, 60 and 403
- Handi-Van services are running but trips in some areas may be affected
- Skyline services are operating normally
Officials also reported closures of parks, including Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve and all Honolulu Botanical Gardens. Camping and park programs have been suspended through March 26.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More