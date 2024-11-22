Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Walmart recalls over 40,000 bakery items in US due to potential plastic contamination

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 22, 2024 01:10 AM IST

Walmart has recalled two of its popular Great Value brand's bakery items after pieces of plastic were found in them

Walmart is recalling more than 40,000 popular bakery products nationwide in the US due to potential plastic contamination, Eating Well reported. Earlier this month, the retail chain's Great Value brand issued a voluntary recall for two of its most popular bakery items- Cheese Danish and Cinnamon Rolls after “pieces of plastic” were found in them.

Walmart has recalled over 40,000 bakery products due to potential plastic contamination(Representational Image)
Walmart has recalled over 40,000 bakery products due to potential plastic contamination(Representational Image)

Walmart recalls thousands of popular bakery items, here's what to know

The products affected by the recall, which have been labelled a Class II by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are: Great Value Cheese Danish sold in 16.5-ounce containers with a printed UPC of 078742201177 and Great Value Cinnamon Rolls sold in 16.5-ounce containers with a printed UPC of 078742201160.

ALSO READ: Tropicana responds to backlash over juice bottle redesign as sales reportedly decline

Both of the recalled products have the printed lot number L092525200 269X and contain 12 units per case. With 2027 cases of Cheese Danish and 1602 cases of Cinnamon Rolls being recalled, the number of affected bakery products totals over 40,000. While these products were sold prior to November 1, they may likely still be in consumers' kitchens, refrigerators or freezers.

The FDA issues a Class II recall on “products that have a lower chance of causing major injuries or death, but where there is still the possibility of serious enough adverse events to have irreversible consequences.” Those in possession of the affected products should be cautious and check their lot number to avoid consuming them.

ALSO READ: Whoopi Goldberg breaks up on-air fight between The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farrah Griffin

The federal agency warns that eating a Class II product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” If you are feeling any discomfort after consuming the recalled product, you should immediately seek help from your healthcare provider.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On