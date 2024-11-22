Walmart recalls over 40,000 bakery items in US due to potential plastic contamination

Walmart is recalling more than 40,000 popular bakery products nationwide in the US due to potential plastic contamination, Eating Well reported. Earlier this month, the retail chain's Great Value brand issued a voluntary recall for two of its most popular bakery items- Cheese Danish and Cinnamon Rolls after “pieces of plastic” were found in them. Walmart has recalled over 40,000 bakery products due to potential plastic contamination(Representational Image)

Walmart recalls thousands of popular bakery items, here's what to know

The products affected by the recall, which have been labelled a Class II by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are: Great Value Cheese Danish sold in 16.5-ounce containers with a printed UPC of 078742201177 and Great Value Cinnamon Rolls sold in 16.5-ounce containers with a printed UPC of 078742201160.

Both of the recalled products have the printed lot number L092525200 269X and contain 12 units per case. With 2027 cases of Cheese Danish and 1602 cases of Cinnamon Rolls being recalled, the number of affected bakery products totals over 40,000. While these products were sold prior to November 1, they may likely still be in consumers' kitchens, refrigerators or freezers.

The FDA issues a Class II recall on “products that have a lower chance of causing major injuries or death, but where there is still the possibility of serious enough adverse events to have irreversible consequences.” Those in possession of the affected products should be cautious and check their lot number to avoid consuming them.

The federal agency warns that eating a Class II product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” If you are feeling any discomfort after consuming the recalled product, you should immediately seek help from your healthcare provider.