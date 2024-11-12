Costco's butter recall ignites meme fest online, ‘Drop it off at my house’

Costco's latest recall has left netizens scratching their heads. The retail company was recently forced to recall nearly 80,000 pounds of butter over missing “Contains Milk” disclaimer. The bizarre news has sparked a meme fest online, with social media users quipping the recall is for “idiots.” As it is common knowledge that butter is a dairy product, many even blamed “vegans” for the massive recall. Costco's butter recall leaves internet laughing over one obvious reason

Why is Costco recalling butter?

A voluntary recall was initiated by Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC of 79,200 pounds of salted and unsalted Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter distributed in Texas and sold at Costco in October. However, on November 7, the FDA classified the recall as a Class II for an “undeclared allergen”—Milk. “Butter lists cream, but may be missing the Contains Milk statement,” the FDA warned.

The recall notice left netizens in disbelief as American libertarian political activist Spike Cohen wrote on X, “80,000 pounds of Costco butter was just recalled, because the label doesn't say that it contains milk. It's butter. News articles are telling people how they can return, or safely dispose of, the butter. It's butter.” The tweet garnered over 6 million views, with other users joking about the obvious—“butter comes from milk.”

“We’re so disconnected from what our food is and where it comes from people need labels on everything,” remarked one user. "Costco should treat the recall like an IQ test. Anyone who feels the need to have the their butter recalled should be told “Your membership has been revoked, you're too stupid to shop here,” another user quipped.

Several others urged those wanting to dispose the butter for containing milk to drop it at their houses. “Can y’all please safely dispose of it at my house? I have a lot of holiday baking to do,” one user joked, while another shared a meme, writing, “I can think of several ways to safely dispose of it.” “They can drop it off at my house,” another user remarked.