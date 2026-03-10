Since the US and Israel unleashed strikes on Iran on February 28, war has spread across the region and casualties have been reported in countries across the Middle East. War in the Middle East: casualty figures from across the region

Due to reporting restrictions, AFP has not been able to independently verify all of the following tolls.

The figures are based on numbers released by governments, militaries, health authorities and rescue organisations in the affected countries.

- Iran -

Iran's health ministry said on Monday that more than 1,200 people had been killed, including around 200 women and 200 children under the age of 12 with more than 10,000 civilians injured.

Iran's state-run Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs said on Thursday that the death toll from US and Israeli strikes had reached 1,230.

The Iranian Red Crescent previously said on 3 March that 787 people had been killed.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said on Monday that at least 1,708 people had been killed, including 1,205 civilians among them at least 194 children as well as 187 military personnel and 316 people whose status had not been classified.

- Israel -

Israeli first responders and the country's military have reported 13 people in total killed in Israel.

First responders said 11 people had been killed and dozens injured in Israel since Iran began firing missiles at the country in retaliation for joint US-Israeli strikes.

Nine of the dead were killed in a strike on the city of Beit Shemesh, including four minors.

The Israeli military has also announced the deaths of two soldiers in combat in southern Lebanon.

- Lebanon -

Lebanon's health ministry said on Monday that 486 people had been killed and 1,313 wounded.

On Sunday the health ministry said 394 people had been killed, including 83 children, 42 women, and 1,130 wounded during a week of strikes.

AFP has not been able to carry out a detailed breakdown of the figures.

The Lebanese army said three of its soldiers had also been killed.

Hezbollah has not announced its own losses.

- The Gulf -

Authorities in Gulf states and the United States' Central Command have reported 23 people killed in the neighbouring states since the start of the Iranian attacks.

Most of those killed were military or security personnel, including seven US service members, and 10 civilians.

Kuwait's military and health ministry have reported six deaths in total, two Kuwaiti soldiers, two border guards and two civilians, one of them an 11-year-old girl.

The United Arab Emirates defence ministry and Dubai's media office have reported six deaths in total.

They include four civilians and two military personnel who died after a helicopter crash attributed to a technical malfunction.

Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency has reported two civilian deaths.

Bahrain's interior ministry reported one civilian death.

Oman's maritime security centre reported the death of a mariner at sea.

Qatar's ministry of interior has reported 16 injuries and no fatalities.

CENTCOM has confirmed six US service personnel killed in Kuwait and one killed in Saudi Arabia.

- Iraq -

Pro-Iran fighters in Iraq said 16 of their members had been killed in air strikes they blamed on Israel and the United States.

In Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, authorities said one airport guard was killed in a drone attack on Erbil airport, while at least two Iranian Kurdish fighters were killed in Iranian strikes.

- Jordan -

Jordan's military spokesman Brigadier General Mustafa Hayari said 14 people had been injured in various parts of the country due to falling debris from Iranian missiles and drones.

No deaths have been reported in Jordan.

