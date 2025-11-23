War with Venezuela? US issues massive warning; six airlines cancel flights

Six airlines have cancelled their flights to Venezuela after a warning from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). These include Spain's Iberia, Portugal's TAP, Chile's LATAM, Colombia's Avianca, Brazil's GOL and Trinidad and Tobago's Caribbean. Chile's LATAM were among the six carriers who suspended operations to Venezuela.(AFP)

The US aviation regulator had warned of dangers from ‘heightened military activity’ amid a large buildup of forces in the region. Now, Reuters has reported, citing US officials that the Donald Trump administration is poised to launch a new phase of Venezuela-related operations in the coming days.

Also Read | War looms in Venezuela as Trump tests an “Americas First” doctrine

However, there is no open declaration of war between the countries.

While six carriers have stopped operations, Panama's Copa Airlines, Spain's Air Europa and PlusUltra, Turkish Airlines, and Venezuela's LASER are continuing for now. Marisela de Loaiza, president of the Venezuelan Airlines Association (ALAV) did not specify for how long flight ops would be suspended.

What had FAA said?

The FAA, exercising caution, said “Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight, the arrival and departure phases of flight, and/or airports and aircraft on the ground.”

What to know about US troop movement

The US has already sent an aircraft carrier strike group, besides Navy warships and a stealth aircraft to the region. They have said the deployments are aimed at curbing drug trafficking. However, it has sparked fears in Caracas that a regime change might be the goal.

The US is also designating Cartel de los Soles, allegedly headed by Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, as a terrorist organization, starting Monday. Some reportedly believe this move could signal coming military action against the Maduro government.

What to know about reported new phase of action

Reuters reported two US officials say covert operations would likely be part of the new action against Maduro. Two officials also told the news agency that options under consideration include overthrowing the Venezuelan leader.

(With AFP and Reuters inputs)