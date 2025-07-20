Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
Warframe down? Players report ‘servers temporarily unavailable’ error

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 03:37 am IST

Warframe is down in the US. According to DownDetector, outage reports began spiking around 6 p.m. EDT. Users encountered “servers temporarily unavailable” error

Warframe is currently down for hundreds of users across the United States. According to DownDetector, outage reports began spiking around 6 p.m. EDT on Saturday, with most players encountering a “servers temporarily unavailable” error.

Warframe is down in US.(UnSplash)
One person reported, “I was able to get on on steam and visit barro at his special relay, i left the relay to go join my friends and got sent to the shadow realm, restarted my pc and get an error stating i can't connect to servers.”

Another wrote, “Server not available.”

As of now, there has been no official statement from Digital Extremes regarding the outage.

