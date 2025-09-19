Was Trump eating spaghetti in front of King Charles? Fact-checking viral photo

A photo showing president Donald Trump having spaghetti in front of King Charles has been doing the rounds on social media. This comes when Trump and his wife, Melania, are in the UK, and attended the state banquet yesterday, where they dined with members of the Royal Family. Donald Trump was seated between King Charles and Kate Middleton at the state banquet.(X/@Gentleman_Ways)

Notably, the picture has been shared by unverified social media accounts. The image shows Trump putting a spoonful of spaghetti in his mouth as King Charles appears to watch. The state banquet seating had Trump between the King and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales.

Spaghetti photo draws reactions

The purported photo of Trump eating spaghetti has drawn a variety of reactions on social media. One person on X said “I can't stop laughing at the Trump slurping spaghetti in front of King Charles pic.”

Another commented, “Donald Trump is really bad at eating spaghetti.” However, there were those who expressed doubts. “No way the Trump spaghetti picture is real, right?!,” a person on X said.

Indeed, the image of Trump eating spaghetti at the state banquet appears to be doctored. The official menu for the evening – which was widely shared on social media shows that spaghetti was not on the list of items served.

For starters, there was Hampshire watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad. For the mains, organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes, with a thyme and savoury infused jus was served. Dessert had vanilla ice cream bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet and lightly poached Victoria plums.

The menu, in French, harks back to the Norman conquests of the 11th century, at which time French became the official language of the court, Huffington Post noted. Since then, it has become tradition, and now most formal royal dinner menus are in French.

Further, Grok too fact-checked the image oh Trump eating spaghetti, stating “No, that image appears to be edited or AI-generated for humor. Trump did attend a state dinner at Windsor Castle recently, but there's no record of him eating pasta there. The menu featured more formal dishes like lamb and salmon.”