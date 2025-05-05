Was Greta Thunberg onboard the Gaza-bound ship targeted by alleged Israeli drone strike?

When Greta Thunberg denounced the alleged Israeli attack on a a ship that was delivering relief to Gaza, several people on social media thought that the Swedish climate activist was on the ship and luckily survived the drone attack. Thunberg confirmed in her statement that she was not on the Gaza-bound ship, which she was supposed to board. Greta Thunberg confirmed in her statement that she was not on the Gaza-bound ship, which she was supposed to board.(Bloomberg)

An activist aid ship headed for Gaza caught fire early Friday morning following what its organizers described as an Israeli drone strike in international waters off the coast of Malta.

According to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the attack caused a hole in the ship, triggering it to begin sinking. The government of Malta rushed to the rescue effort and verified that no one suffered injuries on board. “All crew were confirmed safe but refused to board the tug. Assistance was provided to support interior firefighting efforts,” the Maltese government said in a statement.

Also Read: Photos of Alcatraz prison, the notorious US jail which housed gangsters Al Capone, Floyd Hamilton, Machine Gun Kelly

Here's what Greta Thunberg said

Before leaving for Gaza, the ship was scheduled to dock in Malta, where a number of activists were expected to board.

According to CNN, Thunberg and retired US Army Colonel Mary Ann Wright were among the people who were supposed to board the ship but weren't there when the attack happened.

Well-known people were among the volunteers from more than 21 nations who flew to Malta to join the trip to Gaza, according to a statement from FFC.

“We didn’t even think that this would happen. It’s the craziest thing in the world. The ship was in an anchor there, waiting for us to come. Who would send drones to bomb a ship that is anchoring off Malta?” Wright stated. He went on to add that “this should be a warning to all European countries.”

Meanwhile, Thunberg stated that she was among the members of the group that was scheduled to board the boat and “continue the voyage towards Gaza, which is one of many attempts to open up a humanitarian corridor and to do our part to keep trying to break Israel's illegal siege on Gaza.” She pointed out that “not a single bottle of water has entered Gaza, and it's a systematic starvation of 2 million people.”