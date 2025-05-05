Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Was Greta Thunberg onboard the Gaza-bound ship targeted by alleged Israeli drone strike?

ByShweta Kukreti
May 05, 2025 11:22 PM IST

Greta Thunberg stated that she was among the members of the group that was scheduled to board the boat and “continue the voyage towards Gaza.

When Greta Thunberg denounced the alleged Israeli attack on a a ship that was delivering relief to Gaza, several people on social media thought that the Swedish climate activist was on the ship and luckily survived the drone attack. Thunberg confirmed in her statement that she was not on the Gaza-bound ship, which she was supposed to board.

Greta Thunberg confirmed in her statement that she was not on the Gaza-bound ship, which she was supposed to board.(Bloomberg)
Greta Thunberg confirmed in her statement that she was not on the Gaza-bound ship, which she was supposed to board.(Bloomberg)

An activist aid ship headed for Gaza caught fire early Friday morning following what its organizers described as an Israeli drone strike in international waters off the coast of Malta.

According to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the attack caused a hole in the ship, triggering it to begin sinking. The government of Malta rushed to the rescue effort and verified that no one suffered injuries on board. “All crew were confirmed safe but refused to board the tug. Assistance was provided to support interior firefighting efforts,” the Maltese government said in a statement.

Also Read: Photos of Alcatraz prison, the notorious US jail which housed gangsters Al Capone, Floyd Hamilton, Machine Gun Kelly

Here's what Greta Thunberg said

Before leaving for Gaza, the ship was scheduled to dock in Malta, where a number of activists were expected to board.

According to CNN, Thunberg and retired US Army Colonel Mary Ann Wright were among the people who were supposed to board the ship but weren't there when the attack happened.

Well-known people were among the volunteers from more than 21 nations who flew to Malta to join the trip to Gaza, according to a statement from FFC.

“We didn’t even think that this would happen. It’s the craziest thing in the world. The ship was in an anchor there, waiting for us to come. Who would send drones to bomb a ship that is anchoring off Malta?” Wright stated. He went on to add that “this should be a warning to all European countries.”

Meanwhile, Thunberg stated that she was among the members of the group that was scheduled to board the boat and “continue the voyage towards Gaza, which is one of many attempts to open up a humanitarian corridor and to do our part to keep trying to break Israel's illegal siege on Gaza.” She pointed out that “not a single bottle of water has entered Gaza, and it's a systematic starvation of 2 million people.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Was Greta Thunberg onboard the Gaza-bound ship targeted by alleged Israeli drone strike?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On