Was Joe Biden a better candidate than Kamala Harris? Election data shock experts

Donald Trump has secured more than 270 electoral votes, defeating Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election. The GOP nominee's historic win has made several wonder if the outcome would have been any different had Joe Biden not exited the race. CNN's Jake Tapper and John King addressed the burning question on the network's Wednesday morning broadcast. The 55-year-old journalist was left shocked after King noted that the vice president failed to “outperform” the US president in any of the states. Kamala Harris failed to outperform Joe Biden in any state, data shows( REUTERS/Megan Varner/File Photo, AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Harris fails to outperform Biden, shocking data shows

During the morning broadcast, Tapper asked the CNN chief national correspondent whether there was any state where Harris outperformed Biden. , “You asked are there any places that the vice president is overperforming Joe Biden in 2020, so we can show you that as well. We just bring that out here. Harris overperforming 2020,” replied King as he displayed a slide that showed the Democratic nominee had failed to outperform the president in a single state by 3% or more.

Visibly shocked by the data, Tapper exclaimed, “Holy smokes! Literally nothing?” to which King affirmed, “Literally nothing.” When Tapper again asked if Harris could not outperform Biden in a single county, King explained that the slide showed states, not counties. He then switched to another slide, which showed her outperforming Biden by 3% or more in just 58 counties. “So in counties, in 58 counties,” King said.

“We just showed Donald Trump was over a thousand counties of the 4,600 counties and townships across America,” King continued, adding, “There might be more out here on the West Coast, possibly one or two more as they finish the count here, but in the states that matter – again, I just showed you all those Trump counties – in one county in battleground Pennsylvania, she’s outperforming President Biden by 3% or more.”