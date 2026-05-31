Was Matt Brown dealing with a difficult breakup? All you need to know after his tragic death

Matt Brown's brother Bear Brown revealed that the Alaskan Bush People's star, who died at 43, had recently been dealing with a challenging breakup, as per Page Six. Matt's body was retrieved from a river in Washington state. Matt Brown's brother Bear revealed that Matt, recently dealing with a breakup, was found dead in the Okanogan River, raising concerns about possible suicide.

Bear, who had expressed concerns earlier in the week regarding the possibility that Matt had taken his own life, confirmed on Saturday evening that the authorities had identified the body discovered in the Okanogan River as that of his brother.

“They found a body in the river a few hours ago and it was positively identified as being Matt,” Bear stated in a TikTok update.

Bear stated that Noah Brown, the youngest of the seven Brown siblings, was the first family member to discover Matt’s body and assist in the recovery efforts.

Bear said his belief that Matt took his own life, emphasising that the coroner still needs to conduct an examination of the body before an official cause of death can be established.

Also Read: Matt Brown cause of death: How did Alaskan Bush People star die at 43? All we know about his tragic passing

When Matt Brown introduced fans to woman in 2024 In May 2024, Matt Brown presented a woman to his fans of Alaskan Bush People, noting that she was visiting from Ireland, TVSHOWSACE reported. However, he later introduced another attractive young woman to his followers on the Discovery Channel.

When Matt Brown posted several photos of himself alongside a girl, they had been at a Burger King. In his lengthy caption, he mentioned: “I’m so happy I was able to hang out with my friend Jaime yesterday, she moved here to the Okanogan county for the good schools…and this is the first time we got to hang out…because I’ve been on the mountain. A rumor has been going around about us and I want to put it to rest. the rumor is that Jaimie and I where (sic) on the outs with each other. that came about because of a misunderstanding. So… to clarify Jaime and I are not getting married, and we are not on the outs, We are just good friends…”

In the comments section, fans of Alaskan Bush People expressed their friendliness towards Jaimie. Below are some of their reflections: “Hi Matt and Jaime… glad to hear she finds WA inviting and welcoming. Love those happy smiles, have a wonderful evening. Thanks for sharing your photos ♥️.”

“Hi Matt and Jaime. I’m glad you are friends. Jaime I hope you are enjoying your life there.❤️❤️”

“That’s so nice Matt and I wish Jaime and her children a wonderful life in their new home 🏡 😊.”