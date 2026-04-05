Was New Iberia parade crash intentional? Authorities share details as several injured in Louisiana; driver arrested

According to IPSO, this does not seem to be an intentional act based on the preliminary investigation.

Fox News 15 reported that the driver is now in the custody of the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO).

According to a report by WBRZ, the incident occurred during a public parade in Iberia Parish, where crowds had gathered along the route. The incident occurred at the intersection of Savannakhet Street and Melancon Road, according to deputies.

At least 16 people were injured, and five people are in critical condition, after a vehicle drove into participants at a parade in New Iberia, Louisiana .

What happened at the parade? The incident occurred during the parade of the Louisiana Lao New Year Celebration in Broussard, officials said. Newsweek reported that online advertisements described the event as a three-day celebration of Lao culture that included "authentic food, live music, traditional dance, monks' blessings, and water festivities."

According to authorities, a vehicle entered the parade route and struck multiple individuals, causing widespread panic.

First responders, including police and medical teams, arrived quickly to provide aid and transport the injured. Officials confirmed that several victims sustained serious injuries, with five listed in critical condition, Newsweek reported.

When emergency personnel got there, they started taking the patients to Lafayette hospitals.

Seven ambulances and one Air Med helicopter were part of Acadian Ambulance's first deployment, according to an X post. As the scope of the crisis became more apparent, three more ambulances and another helicopter were also sent later.

According to the team, two patients were airlifted for treatment, and eleven patients were brought via ground.

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Was the crash intentional? Investigation continues The preliminary inquiry confirms that the crash was not intentional. According to Fox News, the crash is being investigated by the authorities.

Rebecca Melancon, a public information officer for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Department (IPSD), told Newsweek that there were multiple injuries, "some of which are believed to be serious." IPSD did not disclose any additional details regarding the patients' ages or ailments.

The suspect's name and any potential charges have not yet been made public by the authorities. Melancon promised Newsweek that further details will be made public as they become available.