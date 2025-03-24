Washington DC cherry blossom season 2025: When and where to see peak bloom

Washington, DC's cherry blossom season is here! The iconic Yoshino cherry trees have reached Stage 5, the last before the beautiful pink and white flowers reach peak bloom. With the National Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 in season, here's all you need to know: Washington DC's cherry blossoms reach stage 5, 'puffy white' blossom, nearing peak bloom in late March. (AFP)

What are the six cherry blossom stages?

There are a total of six stages in which the cherry blossoms bloom, which according to the National Park Service are:

Stage 1: Round green buds appear

Stage 2: Florets become visible

Stage 3: Extension of florets occur

Stage 4: Peduncles elongate

Stage 5: Fluffy white petals, AKA the “puffy white” blossoms appear

Stage 6: Peak bloom

When do Washington DC's cherry blossoms reach peak bloom?

According to the festival's official website, peak bloom is when 70% of the pink and white flowers blossom on the Yoshino cherry trees. This year, the peak bloom is predicted to occur between March 28 and 31.

The average peak bloom date is April 3 based on over 100 years of data, per the Environmental Protection Agency. However, the date varies each year due to temperature changes and weather conditions.

Where to see cherry blossoms in Washington DC?

The most popular cherry blossom viewing site in Washington, DC, is the Tidal Basin in West Potomac Park. Other areas with cherry trees are a section of the Potomac River and Washington Channel in East Potomac Park, CBS News reported.

Those who cannot physically make it to the viewing spots can watch the peak bloom online on Bloom Cam, a live, 24/7 camera provided by the Trust for the National Mall, in partnership with the National Park Service and Earthcam on the National Cherry Blossom Festival website.

How long do cherry blossoms last?

“The Yoshino trees typically bloom for a period of several days. The length of the blooming period depends on weather conditions. Cool, calm weather can extend the length of the bloom, and a rainy, windy day can bring an abrupt end to the ephemeral blossoms. A late frost can prevent the trees from blooming at all,” according to the National Park Service.