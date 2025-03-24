Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Washington DC cherry blossom season 2025: When and where to see peak bloom

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 24, 2025 11:10 PM IST

Here's all you need to know about Washington DC's cherry blossom season 2025: Peak bloom dates, where to see, and more.

Washington, DC's cherry blossom season is here! The iconic Yoshino cherry trees have reached Stage 5, the last before the beautiful pink and white flowers reach peak bloom. With the National Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 in season, here's all you need to know:

Washington DC's cherry blossoms reach stage 5, 'puffy white' blossom, nearing peak bloom in late March. (AFP)
Washington DC's cherry blossoms reach stage 5, 'puffy white' blossom, nearing peak bloom in late March. (AFP)

What are the six cherry blossom stages?

There are a total of six stages in which the cherry blossoms bloom, which according to the National Park Service are:

Stage 1: Round green buds appear

Stage 2: Florets become visible

Stage 3: Extension of florets occur

Stage 4: Peduncles elongate

Stage 5: Fluffy white petals, AKA the “puffy white” blossoms appear

Stage 6: Peak bloom

When do Washington DC's cherry blossoms reach peak bloom?

According to the festival's official website, peak bloom is when 70% of the pink and white flowers blossom on the Yoshino cherry trees. This year, the peak bloom is predicted to occur between March 28 and 31.

The average peak bloom date is April 3 based on over 100 years of data, per the Environmental Protection Agency. However, the date varies each year due to temperature changes and weather conditions.

Where to see cherry blossoms in Washington DC?

The most popular cherry blossom viewing site in Washington, DC, is the Tidal Basin in West Potomac Park. Other areas with cherry trees are a section of the Potomac River and Washington Channel in East Potomac Park, CBS News reported.

Those who cannot physically make it to the viewing spots can watch the peak bloom online on Bloom Cam, a live, 24/7 camera provided by the Trust for the National Mall, in partnership with the National Park Service and Earthcam on the National Cherry Blossom Festival website.

How long do cherry blossoms last?

“The Yoshino trees typically bloom for a period of several days. The length of the blooming period depends on weather conditions. Cool, calm weather can extend the length of the bloom, and a rainy, windy day can bring an abrupt end to the ephemeral blossoms. A late frost can prevent the trees from blooming at all,” according to the National Park Service.

Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On