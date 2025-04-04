Washington, DC mass stabbing: Several injured, suspect arrested - What we know so far

A mass stabbing incident in Northeast Washington, D.C. has left several people injured. The incident took place in the area of Montello Avenue and Simms Place Northeast. A suspect has been arrested. A mass stabbing incident took place in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. (UnSplash)

“Stabbing investigation in the area of Montello Avenue and Simms Place NE,” Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said in a X post. “MPD is on scene of numerous people stabbed in the area of Meigs Pl & Montello Ave NE. One suspect has been arrested. PIO en route to the scene.”

The following roads have been closed due to police activity:

Montello Avenue between Mt. Olivet Road and Holbrook Terrace NE

West Virginia Avenue between Mt. Olivet Road and Holbrook Terrace NE

Fox 5 reports that five victims have been confirmed, though the total number of injured adults remains unknown. The condition of the victims has not been disclosed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information