‘Wasn't worried...': Last man talking to Charlie Kirk describes what happened

American right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk was answering a question at an event at Utah Valley University when he was shot dead by a sniper on Wednesday. He was answering a question by a man named Hunter Kozak when he was shot to death. Kozak described the moment as “visceral” while talking to ABC news. Hunter Kozak said that he knew he wanted to ask Charlie Kirk a question and had reached the event half an hour before it started.(REUTERS)

He said that he was not worried for his life after the shot was fired, however, what he saw was “visceral”.

“I was not worried for my life. It was just so visceral what I saw in front of me,” ABC news quoted him as saying.

Also read: ‘Acted alone, used Discord’: Key revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect Tyler Robinson

Kozak also said that after Kirk’s assassination, he has been in touch with investigative agencies such as police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

What happened before the shooting?

Kozak said that he knew he wanted to ask Kirk a question and had reached the event half an hour before it started. Once there, Kozak told a staff member that he wanted to ask Kirk a question and that he did not agree with him. He was then asked to go to a designated area to wait with other people who were there to ask questions.

He further said that the staff liked his question and told him that he would be second in line to go to the podium.

Also read: ‘Bella ciao', 'fascist’: What inscriptions on bullet casings of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect read

When Kozak’s turn finally arrived, he said that he was told not to touch the microphone. He also said that he was some 5 to 10 feet away from Charlie Kirk. In the middle of the conversation, the shot rang out and killed Kirk.

‘Didn’t lose control, looked for wife’

Describing the harrowing experience, Kozak said that after the bullet hit Kirk, he managed to stay in control and aware. It did not take Kozak long to determine that it was an assassination attempt. He fell to the ground and started looking for his wife, the report said.

Also read: Charlie Kirk shooting: Tyler Robinson threatened to take his life when confronted by father, report says

After the shooting, Kozak went up to one of the many cops on the campus and gave him his contact information and told him that he was the one in conversation with Kirk when the tragedy happened. He also added that his wife was recording a video, which he then shared with investigators.

Kozak has since been questioned by the FBI and his father-in-law has hired an attorney for him.