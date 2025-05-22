Watch Trump's ‘white genocide’ video South African president Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to see

President Donald Trump on Wednesday confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about alleged ‘white genocide’ against his country's farmers. The 78-year-old forcefully showed his counterpart a video of a far-left politician chanting a song that includes the lyrics ‘kill the farmer’. President Donald Trump meets South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House(AP)

Trump also presented leaflets of news articles to make his point, saying the country's white farmers have faced “death, death, death, horrible death.”

This comes days after the US announced that it is cutting assistance to South Africa and welcomed several dozen white farmers as refugees. Trump said that South Africa's Black-led government is seizing land from white farmers, enforcing anti-white policies, and pursuing an anti-American foreign policy.

Ramaphosa firmly rebutted Trump's allegations of targeted violence and land seizures against white farmers. The South African president said that the Republican's accusations were baseless, emphasizing that crime affects all races in a nation grappling with high violence rates. The exchange highlighted strained US-South Africa relations, now at their lowest ebb since the end of apartheid in 1994.

Trump’s Accusations and Ramaphosa’s Response

Trump reiterated his narrative that South Africa’s policies enable “genocide” against white Afrikaner farmers, echoing claims by his adviser Elon Musk and conservative commentators. “When they take the land, they kill the white farmer,” Trump stated, referencing a new expropriation law he falsely claims seizes white-owned land.

Ramaphosa countered, “That is not government policy,” clarifying that no land has been confiscated and that violent home invasions target farmers of all races, not just whites, as confirmed by South African experts cited by The New York Times. He stressed that crime, not race, drives the issue, aiming to correct misinformation fueling US criticism.