Donald Trump announces $175 billion 'Golden Dome' missile shield for US

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2025 01:56 AM IST

Trump said the Golden Dome should be ready by the end of his term and noted the total cost of the missile defence system would be around $175 billion.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a new missile defence initiative, the ‘Golden Dome’, aimed at shielding the country from foreign threats. He revealed that a bill currently in Congress proposes a $25 billion allocation for the project.

US President Donald Trump (AFP)
US President Donald Trump (AFP)

Speaking from the White House, Trump added that "the Golden Dome should be operational by the end of my term." He also mentioned that the overall cost of the defence system would be approximately $175 billion.

He said that "everything" in the Golden Dome missile defence shield he is planning will be made in the United States.

Trump further stated that Canada has shown interest in joining the Golden Dome project, and the US would support its northern neighbour in this effort.

"In the campaign I promised the American people I would build a cutting-edge missile defense shield," Trump said. "Today I am pleased to announce we have officially selected architecture for this state-of-the-art system."

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

