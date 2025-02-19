‘We exist’: NYC clothing label ‘As Ever’ expresses concerns after Meghan Markle picks same name for her brand

An independent New York City clothing brand named As Ever has expressed concerns after Meghan Markle renamed her lifestyle brand ‘American Riviera Orchard’ to ‘As Ever’. A small New York-based vintage clothing company has now taken to Instagram to address the rebranding. NYC clothing label ‘As Ever’ expresses concerns after Meghan Markle picks same name for her brand (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“Wow and hello,” the company’s founder, Mark Kolski, wrote in a statement on Instagram. “I want to say thank you to all the old friends who know and love our small family brand As Ever, and also say hi to all those that have just become aware we exist. In the last 36 hours there has been an outpouring of support and concern regarding recent events around our namesake brand. We are aware. We are not affiliated.”

The statement continued, “This venture started back in 2015 when I reworked vintage military to make our signature tanker pant for my wife, Astrid Dahl as a side hobby. It was followed by a pink jumpsuit that quickly became a cult classic. In 2017, As Ever became official and I started manufacturing. There are several women and events that were instrumental in the creation of our brand. I want to thank them again. I also want to thank Robert Chauca and his family run factory. Without all of them, As Ever would not exist.”

“It’s 2025. We are grateful to still be here making clothing in New York & New Jersey. We are grateful for all the customers coast to coast and world wide that have supported our venture. We will continue As Ever,” the statement continued.

‘Even if I wanted to do something I don’t think I have the behemoth of lawyers’

Kolski later also told The Sun that he feels powerless to act in response to the rebrand. He added that he refuses to change the name of his brand, and is “exploring all possibilities” at present.

“I’m a very small business, it’s a family-run operation. I’m essentially a one-man band,” he said. “This new venture has the power and money of Netflix behind it.”

“Even if I wanted to do something I don’t think I have the behemoth of lawyers and money that are behind this,” he added.

Kolski added that he does not own a trademark to the As Ever name. However, he believes common law right allows him to sell articles of clothing as he has been using the name for as many as eight years now.

Meanwhile, Meghan spoke about the new name in an Instagram video. "'As Ever' essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening - this is what I do,” he said.

She added, "I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first.”