‘We hit someone…’: Audio reveals chaotic moment after Frontier pilots hit person in Denver

Chaotic air traffic control audio has captured the exact moment pilots aboard Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 realized their aircraft had struck a person on the runway during takeoff at Denver International Airport late Friday night. The Airbus A321, which was bound for Los Angeles, aborted takeoff shortly after the collision happened around 11:19 PM local time on Friday, according to airport officials. A Frontier Airlines jetliner waits for clearance to take off as high winds strafe Denver International Airport (AP)

Denver International Airport later confirmed that the unidentified person had jumped a perimeter fence and entered the runway area just minutes before the fatal incident. Authorities said the individual died at the scene and was not believed to be an airport employee. Officials added that the person had not yet been formally identified.

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“DEN can confirm that the pedestrian jumped the perimeter fence and was hit just two minutes later while crossing the runway,” the airport said in a statement.

Shocking audio An audio from ATC communications revealed the exact moment the person was struck. "Tower, Frontier 4345, we’re stopping on the runway. Uh, we just hit somebody… we have an engine fire,” the pilot said.

According to ABC News, citing an unidentified official, the person struck by the aircraft was “at least partially consumed by one of the engines.”