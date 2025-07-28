‘We’ll wipe it out faster…’; Trump again threatens ‘very nasty’ and ‘stupid’ Iran over nuclear enrichment

Donald Trump has renewed his threats against Iran, just weeks after carrying out military attacks on three of its nuclear sites. The US President's statement comes in reaction to Tehran's stand that it will continue to enhance nuclear enrichment for civilian purposes. U.S. President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, Britain, July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

Speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a press conference in Scotland, Trump claimed that Iran was “sending very bad signals, very nasty signals.”

He called Iran's determination on enrichment “stupid” and promised to completely shut it down.

Trump warns Iran over nuclear enrichment

Stressing that they shouldn’t pursue nuclear enrichment, Trump said, “We wiped out their nuclear possibilities. They can start again. If they do, we’ll wipe it out faster than you can wave your finger at it.”

“We will do that gladly, openly and gladly,” he continued.

Trump denounced Iran's rhetoric, stating that it has been quite offensive in both their words and their mouth. “They got the hell knocked out of them and they…I don't think they know it. I actually don't think they know.”

Iran says nuclear enrichment ‘is so dear to us’

Ahead of negotiations with the UK, France, and Germany this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently affirmed Tehran's right to enrich uranium. “Our enrichment is so dear to us,” he said, calling it an achievement of Iranian scientists.

While breakthroughs were reported, Iranian authorities characterized the negotiations as “serious, frank, and detailed,” marking the first significant diplomatic flurry since the US assaults and the consequent conclusion of the confrontation with Israel.

US forces attacked Iran's nuclear installations in Fordow, Esfahan, and Natanz on June 22 after an Israeli offensive that lasted 12 days. In response to American aggression, Iran targetted the biggest American military facility in the Middle East, Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

US and Qatari officials said all missiles were intercepted and there were no fatalities or significant damage, despite Iran's claims of successful strikes.