From one chaiwala to another: PM Modi shares ‘taste of India’ with UK's Keir Starmer at Chequers | Watch

During his visit to the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer bonded over tea during a relaxed 'chai pe charcha' at Chequers, the British PM's countryside retreat. The best part is that the tea was made and offered by an Indian ‘chaiwala’. Prime Minister Modi also shared the image of his encounter with Akhil on his X account. (PTI)

The heartwarming encounter between Modi, Starmer and Indian seller Akhil Patel is now going viral.

The visit, part of Modi’s ongoing trip to the UK and Maldives, turned into a delightful detour when the two leaders were drawn to the inviting aroma of freshly brewed masala chai wafting from Patel’s stall.

Akhil, offered both leaders his signature masala chai and also shared the secret behind his special blend, explaining the mix of spices, brewing technique. On this, Modi looks at Starmer and say "you get the taste of India."

In the now viral video, Akhil also wittily says from ‘one chaiwala to another’ while pouring a cup of steaming hot tea for PM Modi.

The Indian Prime Minister also shared the image of his encounter with Akhil on his X account. The post also features Starmer seated comfortably with a teacup in hand.

'Chai Pe Charcha' with Keir Starmer at Chequers… brewing stronger India-UK ties!" Modi captioned the image.

While Patel didn’t post anything on his personal social media, he posted a video on his company's official Instagram page.

The caption to the video read, "Just a casual Thursday serving chai for @narendramodi @keirstarmer What a crazy day! Beyond honoured. We’ll be sharing the full story with you next week so keep your eyes peeled!” It shows the two world leaders enjoying tea served by Patel.

Who is Akhil Patel?

According to his LinkedIn bio, he studied at the University College School in Hampstead, London. Later, he pursued a Bachelor of Science (BSc), Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

While a student, he completed internships at various organisations before taking up a job as a data analyst after graduating. In 2019, he changed his career trajectory and founded Amala chai, inspired by his grandma.