Wells Fargo settlement 2025: How you can claim up to $5,000 - Know details

Wells Fargo customers in California could be eligible to receive up to $5,000 as part of a major class-action settlement finalised in 2025. The settlement stems from a lawsuit over alleged illegal recordings of phone calls made by a third-party vendor, The Credit Wholesale Co. Inc., which worked on behalf of Wells Fargo. The plaintiffs claim that these calls, made without proper consent, violated the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA), as reported by The U.S. Sun. A significant class-action settlement reached in 2025 may provide Wells Fargo customers in California with up to $5,000.(Pixabay/representative )

The alleged violations occurred over a span of nine years, from October 22, 2014, to November 17, 2023. While Wells Fargo and the vendor deny any wrongdoing, they agreed to a $19.5 million settlement to resolve the claims and avoid prolonged litigation, as reported by Southern Ontario.

How you can claim your money

If you lived in California and received calls from The Credit Wholesale Co. Inc. during that time—whether you’re an individual or a business—you may be entitled to a payout. Each call made without proper notification of being recorded could entitle the recipient to an estimated $86, but depending on the number of claims filed, individual payments could rise to as much as $5,000.

To file a claim, you only need the phone number that received the calls. No additional documentation is necessary, making the claims process relatively simple. The official deadline to submit a claim is April 11, 2025, and claims must be submitted through the designated settlement portal. A final court hearing to approve the settlement is scheduled for May 20, 2025.

Interested claimants can file online via the official portal or by visiting sites like Top Class Actions for guidance and links.

This case underscores the growing importance of consumer privacy and the legal protections in place, especially in states like California with strict data and communication consent laws. If you think you were affected, don’t delay—this could be your chance to receive meaningful compensation.