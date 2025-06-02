What are Labubu dolls? Where to get the 2025's viral collectibles?

In recent weeks, a quirky new craze has taken over the fashion scene — and no, it’s not a handbag or designer shoe. It’s Labubu, the mischievous little creature that’s become 2025’s must-have accessory. From fashionistas to street-style stars, these viral dolls are popping up on bags, keychains, and even red carpets, with demand soaring and store lines stretching around the block. The quirky Labubu dolls have captivated fashion enthusiasts since their debut.(@labubu_base_ape/X)

What are the Labubu dolls?

Labubu first originated in Hong Kong and stands apart from predecessors like Hello Kitty with its distinct elvish design. The character was born from a Nordic-inspired picture book by artist Kasing Lung, capturing imaginations with its whimsical, slightly mischievous look. In 2019, toy giant Pop Mart transformed Labubu into a collectible figure, and since then, each new collection has only fueled its soaring popularity, as reported by Today.com.

Labubu is part of a tribe called “The Monsters,” and other members of the group are Zimomo, Mokoko, Tycoco, among others. What makes these dolls different from others is their unique features like wide eyes, a “mischievous smile”, nine very visible teeth, and an exterior furry body. With each collection, their facial expressions and outfits keep changing, making them different from the previous batch.

Why are Labubu dolls so popular? Where to buy them?

While these dolls are adorable and have their charm, these collectibles are very hard to get, which adds to the excitement of the hunt. Moreover, these also come in a blind box, so if you want them in a particular colour, they are even harder to get. The Labubu dolls first came into the public eye via Lisa of Blackpink in April 2024.

For fans eager to get their hands on the latest Labubu and The Monsters releases, Pop Mart is the go-to destination. The brand drops new collections online every Thursday at 9 p.m., followed by in-store releases every Friday at 10 a.m., making it the first and most reliable source for scoring these sought-after collectibles.